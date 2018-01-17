Suspect drowns trying to run from police, cops flee scene

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole?

Villagers of Machona in Gokwe have plunged into mourning this morning following the death of Rubern Machona, an illegal miner, drowned while trying to flee the police.Machona is reported to have been practising illegal gold mining when cops chased after him.In evading arrest he allegedly jumped in Ngondoma dam where he drowned.Eye witnesses told Bulawayo24.com that the corpse was retrieved by Steve Mavhuna, Munashe Fore with the help of other Villagers while the police details that where chasing him fled from the scene."It is very sad to note that the police chased after the deceased and disappeared after seeing that he drowned," explained the source.Contacted for comment acting Midlands Police spokesperson Ethel Mukwende said she is yet to receive the report.