ZAPU Bulawayo province resumes public meetings

Bulawayo province will this Saturday resume public meetings in the city in preparation for elections. The weekend meeting, the first after the festive season will take place at Magwegwe Hall in the afternoon.Among those expected to grace the provincial meeting is the party's national executive, that will include the President Dr Dumiso Dabengwa.Among the major issues to be addressed is the current political discourse the country has taken since November last year, including the role played by the party in influencing and causing the changes that took place in the country.The meeting is open for both party members and non members. Come one come many.By Mandla KhanyeFor ZAPU Department of InformationBulawayo Province.