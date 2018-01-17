Latest News Editor's Choice


Yadah TV on DStv platform

by Staff reporter
17 Jan 2018
YADAH Television has joined the DStv platform and will be viewed on Channel 281 from Thursday this week.

Prophet Walter Magaya said a number of programmes that include teachings, testimonies and business shows will feature on the channel among other activities.

"We are going to launch Yadah Television channel on DStv on Thursday and our viewers will connect with us on channel 281.

"Our viewers will have an opportunity to get business shows brought to you by Yadah Connect team, world class talent shows is coming up as we take advantage of the new era in Zimbabwe.

"Talent shows will be viewed on Tuesdays and we are working on accessing rights to cover sport that include marathon and other disciplines since it will be viewed all over the world," he said.

Yadah Television, which started in March 2014, is growing in popularity and this prompted the need to join the DStv community.

Source - hmetro
More on: #Yadah, #DStv, #Platform

