If Khupe cannot lead MDC-T it means minority tribes cannot rule the country

News / National

by STephen Jakes

A political commentator Dumisani O Nyongolo Nkomo has said if MDC-T Vice President Thokozani Khupe can not lead the party this sets wrong precedence that minority tribes will not rule the country."If Khuphe is not in the running because of her ethnic origins and gender then this country is in grave danger .It sets a wrong precedence that Ndebeles , Vendas , Shangaans , Sothos , Nambyas ,Kalangas ,Korekores ,coloureds , whites , Asians can never lead and should be perpetual deputies i.e at national level," he said."This is just unacceptable .No more of this deputy this vice this or vice that . It sets a wrong precedence that women cannot lead and yet there are so many able women who do not need tokenist , decorative affirmation. Ingabosidelela ! If you are thinking of inviting me to be a vice or deputy of something this year please" tshiyana lami ".Let leadership be based on merit , quality of ideas ,content of character ,craft competence and ability."The remarks come at a time when there is tension in the MDC-T as to who will take over from Morgan Tsvangirai. Some want Nelson Chamisa Tsvangirai's hand picked VP to lead while some say Khupe automatically suits to take over by virtue of having served as VP for a long time.