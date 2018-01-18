PIST calls for speedy road map to resolve Gukurahundi problem

News / National

by STephen Jakes

Post Independence Survivors' Trust (PIST) director Felix Mafa Sibanda has called on for a speedy formulation of a road map to resolve the long and over due problem of the Gukurahundi masacre that rocked Matabeleland and Midlands in the 1980s.Sibanda said the Post Independence Survivors'Trust (PIST) highly appreciate the latest National out cry that President Emmerson Mnangagwa administration as a matter of urgency to resolve the pending gruesome and darkest period of Zimbabwe."Time has come that president ED Mnangagwa should seize this golden opportunity to move fast and consultant the survivors and all victims of the genocide," he said."PIST is counting its success and impetus driven by more demands by the new and old activists ,civic society organizations like the traditional ones , Bhetshu likazulu, ZimRights, NGO forum, Mtwakazi Republican Party and many others.Note forgetting new kid in the block , SAPES founded by Ibbo Mandaza."He said as PIST they are happy that this outstanding resolution has of late been joined by all concerned Zimbabweans across ethic ,political , religious or otherwise."The impetus and impact to the powers that be is being felt. Any government worthy is salt has to act accordingly otherwise it risks to be rejected by entire Zimbabweans. To prove the spread of those crying for mercy call,the 1983 Mthwakazi Human Rights Restoration Movement (MHRRM) based in London,UK are picketing Zimbabwe's UK Embassy on the 19th February 2018. Post will be equally represented a Zimbabwean Flag carrier in solidarity with the HHRRM and are happy that the cry for urgent resolution is now globally," he said."As a registered organization dealing with Gukurahundi and other post independence political violence are extremely excited that our campaign for justice since our inception in 2000 is bearing fruits since many bodies are pressuring ED administration not to follow Mugabe's none commitment to peace,justice, rule of law,respect of human rights among others. We demand urgent conference at national level to come up with a road map on how this dark Zimbabwe episode be resolved once and all, to the satisfaction of all survivors and victims be directly or indirectly affected."