Zanu PF activists assault village head aligned to MDC-T

by Stephen Jakes

Zanu PF activists in Magunje have reportedly assaulted a village head aligned to the opposition MDC-T.Zimbabwe Peace Project reported that the village head William Kachepa aligned to MDC-T was assaulted by a Zanu PF youth Joe Dzapasi at a pub in Magunje."It is alleged that Kachepa was assaulted for denying Dzapasi farming inputs. It was recorded that Dzapasi was denied farming inputs as he tried to cheat the system through double dipping. The beneficiary register indicated that Dzapasi had received inputs under his mother's household," said ZPP."The incident was not reported to the police. Uniformed Zimbabwe National Army Officers (ZNA) harassed and assaulted people at Rumwe shopping centre in Rimuka Kadoma Central Sanyati District. ZNA Officers are alleged to have been on a campaign ordering residents to produce voter registration slips and national identification details."ZPP said residents who failed to produce the needed documents were severely assaulted."Several shops were closed as the situation intensified; among the shops that were forced to close was Africa Bet. It is alleged that six armed ZNA Officers pounced on Africa Bet and switched off television sets before ordering people to produce their voter registration slips. Those who failed to produce slips were clapped and ordered to register to avoid future embarrassments," said ZPP.