MDC-T activists seriously assaulted by Zanu PF members

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

The Zimbabwe Peace Project has reported that recently the ruling Zanu PF members allegedly seriously assaulted members of the main opposition party MDC-T in Marondera following a heated verbal exchange on politics.The organisation said Zanu PF activists' assaulted three MDC-T supporters in Marondera at Mushandira shopping centre Ward 10.It is alleged that, Jairosi Kashiri, Kenias Chikafu and Mark Chikafu affiliated to MDC-T were severely assaulted by a Zanu PF group led by Oni and Obadiah Chisango."The trio were assaulted after a heated verbal political party confrontation. The case was reported at Mahusekwa police station but no arrests have been made. The victims were referred to CSU and were assisted," said ZPP.The reported violence come at a time when civic groups have expressed concerns over the escalation of violence ahead of elections this year.