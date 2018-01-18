Zimbabwe priorities lithium project

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government is prioritizing the mining of lithium as it moves to revive the country's economy.Australia-based mining firm Prospect Resources said its Arcadia Lithium Deposit has been identified as a priority mining development project by the Office of the Cabinet of Zimbabwe.This was after the ministry of Mines and Mining Development was tasked to identify certain projects to be implemented under the new government's first 100 days programme using the Rapid Results Initiative.