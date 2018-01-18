Matabeleland South to throw party for Mohadi

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZANU-PF is set to hold a party for Vice President Kembo Mohadi on Saturday at Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Polytechnic in Gwanda District to celebrate his recent appointment.Zanu-PF Matabeleland South provincial chairman Rabelani Choeni said preparations for the celebrations were at an advanced stage.He urged citizens from all provinces to attend.Choeni said the celebrations were an important national event that had been organised by the Zanu-PF Matabeleland South Province."As a province we saw it befitting to hold a celebratory party to congratulate VP Mohadi on his appointment as Vice President. The celebrations will be held on Saturday at JM Polytechnic College in Gwanda and we urge everyone to attend from party members, non party members, community leaders, traditional leaders among others."This event might be organised by the party but VP Mohadi is here to serve the entire nation and therefore all citizens must feel obliged to attend."We are appealing to other provinces especially those close by to attend this iconic event. Preparations are now at an advanced stage and everything is on track," he said.Choeni said it was an honour for the Vice President to be a product of Matabeleland South Province following the late VP Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo who was appointed many years back.He said VP Mohadi had long deserved this post as he possessed attributes of a unique, hardworking and focused leader."For the past 37 years VP Mohadi has never lost an election and he has worked tirelessly in several ministries of Government. He has never failed as he is a hard worker. We might be a small province but we are blessed with good leaders," he said.