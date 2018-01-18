Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Passports processing delays due to forex

by Staff reporter
18 Jan 2018 at 07:45hrs | Views
Delays in the issuance of ordinary passports are being caused by foreign currency shortages, the Registrar General's department said yesterday.

Registrar General Mr Tobaiwa Mudede said passport production required "foreign consumables" which are bought using forex.

This follows a public outcry over delays in issuance of ordinary passports.

A normal passport which costs $53 should be processed within a month but is taking up to six months.

"The current challenge in the delay of ordinary passports issuance is attributed to the unavailability of foreign currency," Mr Mudede said.

"This has resulted in the delays in getting the needed consumables from the foreign suppliers, since these consumables cannot be sourced locally. If foreign currency is availed in time and we are able to get consumables particularly the secured-passport paper, the department will be in a position to address the delays at issue."

He added:

"Regarding the issuance of passports, the department operates a typical industrial production process involving the use of foreign consumables. Where all the consumables are availed, the department is able to produce passports within reasonable shorter times."

Mr Mudede said passports in other categories were coming out within the prescribed period.

These include those released within 24 hours, three working days, diplomatic and service passports.

Mr Mudede said if resources were availed, his department would not hesitate to work outside normal hours to clear the backlog.

"The department will also approach the Civil Service Commission (CSC) for authority to work outside normal working hours to clear the current backlog," he said.

"The department of the Registrar General remains committed to continue improving on service delivery."

Home Affairs Minister Dr Obert Mpofu on Monday challenged RG's Office to adhere to stipulated times in releasing travel documents.

He said incompetence would not be tolerated.

"There are categories of passports which are supposed to be made known to the public and those categories have a time limit in which a passport has to be issued," Dr Mpofu said.

"The RG's Office should therefore ensure that the passports are issued within the agreed period because people pay for these services. We have met officials from the RG's Office and told them that there should be no unnecessary bureaucracy on issues that affect the public. We do not condone that, the new administration does not condone any ineptitude on the part of public servants."

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle
More on: #Passport, #Forex, #Mudede

Comments

Mazda bongo truck ,2.2l diesel engine.mint condition

Huawei p9lite

Samsung s7 phone on sale

House to buy

Huawei p9 lite

Vw passat 1.8 cv

Dj dama p.a system for hire for any invents

turbo chargers


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mugabe wanted Mnangagwa assassination to look like suicide

3 hrs ago | 1831 Views

Britain's female prime ministers sensible, says Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 819 Views

Sex workers bash peeping Tom

4 hrs ago | 1363 Views

Consumers raise concern over high levels of Service Charge

5 hrs ago | 461 Views

Bushiri arrest story an internet hoax

6 hrs ago | 1086 Views

Zimbabweans urged to rally behind Mnangagwa's 'coup' govt

7 hrs ago | 1498 Views

Former Zimbabwe expert appointed SABC COO - reports

7 hrs ago | 3360 Views

How to 'unsend' an accidental WhatsApp message

7 hrs ago | 3805 Views

Dabengwa named in new Eskom board

7 hrs ago | 3573 Views

Grace Mugabe's 3 supercars crash in Botswana, badly damaged

8 hrs ago | 12330 Views

Gutu threatening to derail MDC Alliance

8 hrs ago | 1138 Views

Mthwakazi threatens Mnangagwa's ZRP over rallies ban

8 hrs ago | 823 Views

Tsvangirai mourns Roy Bennett

8 hrs ago | 670 Views

Why did Rita Makarau resign from ZEC?

8 hrs ago | 1394 Views

Mushowe to meet his match in 2018 elections

8 hrs ago | 684 Views

Ex-CIO agent takes DG to court over dismissal

8 hrs ago | 1055 Views

'Bloody Zanu-PF, MDC primary elections loom'

8 hrs ago | 337 Views

Build Zimbabwe launches manifesto

8 hrs ago | 111 Views

Matebeles too alert to fall for the so called "New Era"

9 hrs ago | 522 Views

Overcoming Temptation

9 hrs ago | 242 Views

48 hour ultimatum for vendors, public transport operators

10 hrs ago | 1048 Views

Mugabe must apologise, says War vets

10 hrs ago | 1004 Views

Mnangagwa refuse to approve Mugabe's bloated entourage

10 hrs ago | 2315 Views

Banning MDC Alliance rally tragic

10 hrs ago | 1050 Views

Mphoko under corruption probe

10 hrs ago | 952 Views

Mnangagwa invites UN, EU

10 hrs ago | 1141 Views

Gutu, Biti tussle for Parliament seat

10 hrs ago | 726 Views

Mnangagwa buys Tsvangirai

10 hrs ago | 2609 Views

Sir Wicknell now a dad

10 hrs ago | 593 Views

'Zimbabwe to honour property rights'

10 hrs ago | 120 Views

Bosso chairmanship race takes a new twist

10 hrs ago | 345 Views

Mnangagwa's police ban MDC Alliance rally

10 hrs ago | 363 Views

'New Zimbabwe is coming'

10 hrs ago | 522 Views

Soldiers, police for vendors blitz

10 hrs ago | 374 Views

Mwazha pastor gets 11 years for rape

10 hrs ago | 422 Views

Doctors threaten to go on strike

10 hrs ago | 192 Views

Sangoma 'cures' cancer

10 hrs ago | 720 Views

'Tsvangirai risks a disgraceful exit'

10 hrs ago | 568 Views

Mzembi takes a rest from politics

13 hrs ago | 2330 Views

Dont blame Trump, blame African leaders!

14 hrs ago | 1297 Views

WATCH: 6 people burnt beyond recognition in kombi crash

14 hrs ago | 5395 Views

Cholera hits Zimbabwe, 4 die in Chegutu

15 hrs ago | 572 Views

Zanu PF youths call for Mohadi's wife's ouster

15 hrs ago | 5191 Views

Zimbabwe to honour property rights, says Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 1207 Views

Mnangagwa launches investment Policy

15 hrs ago | 1230 Views

Grace Mugabe Affidavits on use of cars by son

15 hrs ago | 2896 Views

UPDATE: Grace Mugabe's son detained at border post

15 hrs ago | 3979 Views

Zanu-PF finally drops 'pasi' slogans

16 hrs ago | 2356 Views

Chinamasa defends Obert Mpofu's wealth

16 hrs ago | 1768 Views

Govt reduces number of top cops to 11

16 hrs ago | 2478 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days