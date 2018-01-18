News / National
Tsvangirai calls vultures to order
18 Jan 2018 at 07:47hrs | Views
MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai has counselled his impatient lieutenants who are already working beyond him that he is still in charge and that his successor will only come through proper party processes.
Speaking through his spokesperson Luke Tamborinyoka, said those who are looking at succeeding him should "hold their horse"
More to follow....
Source - Daily News