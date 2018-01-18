Govt workers demand raise

News / National

by Staff reporter

The continued rise in the cost of living is creating serious challenges for the new government which is now faced with fresh demands from civil servants for massive salary adjustments in line with the increase in the breadline.Unions said that public workers were being driven to the fringes of abject poverty because of spiraling prices, especially of basic commodities.To cushion their members, unions are agitating for salary adjustments consistent with the poverty datum line and are advocating for a 200% salary rise.