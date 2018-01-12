Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF screens candidates

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
The Zanu-PF restructuring process will only allow party supporters with untainted track record and those registered in the new voters roll to be elected into various party structures in order to guard against opportunists and corrupt individuals who view the party as a pedestal to enrich themselves.

Addressing party supporters in Chipinge ward eight during a visit to all party districts by Zanu-PF senior party members in Manicaland Province to update them on the current developments in the party, Central Committee member, Joshua Saco said the party needs to elevate only competent individuals who are not corrupt.

Saco urged supporters to put aside unnecessary differences and throw their weight behind the new party presidium, adding that those who are not part of the new voters roll have no place in the new party structures being put in place.

Party supporters who converged at various centres throughout Chipinge expressed their support for the party president, Emmerson Mnangagwa with those yet to register to vote, urging authorities to assist them while other party provincial members attending meetings in various wards and party districts expressed happiness on the attendance levels.

The senior party leadership in Chipinge held meetings in all the five constituencies in the district to disseminate information on the new dispensation and take measures to strengthen the party.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - zbc

Comments

Honda fit on sale

On sale are skipping ropes

Women luxury watches on sale

Straight peruvian 100% human hair 20"

Brazilian curly 100% human hair 16"

On sale is tyre and magrim

Huawei p9lite

Toyota hiace baby quantum


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Teachers endure for ten months without salaries

29 mins ago | 218 Views

Mnangagwa striking the right cord.

39 mins ago | 428 Views

Mugabe aligned cops relieved of duties

1 hr ago | 2516 Views

Jonathan Moyo meme goes viral

2 hrs ago | 3185 Views

Man tries to burn wife alive

2 hrs ago | 1186 Views

Woman bashes father in-law with cooking stick

3 hrs ago | 1332 Views

Petition to have Mnangagwa, Chiwenga at Hague

3 hrs ago | 2119 Views

Mnangagwa says Zimbabwe is open for investment

3 hrs ago | 832 Views

CIO spy killed during coup, others raped

3 hrs ago | 3741 Views

Bosso elections set for 4 February 2018

4 hrs ago | 372 Views

Soul Jah Love assaults wife Bounty Lisa

6 hrs ago | 2279 Views

Zimbabwe prioritises UK engagement

7 hrs ago | 3215 Views

Thousands of soldiers 'deployed throughout rural Zimbabwe'

8 hrs ago | 4563 Views

Mujuru hits hard times

8 hrs ago | 3504 Views

Khupe snubs crucial MDC-T meeting

8 hrs ago | 2080 Views

Govt workers demand raise

8 hrs ago | 2271 Views

Tsvangirai calls vultures to order

8 hrs ago | 2617 Views

Jonathan Moyo warns of repeat of 2008 poll violence

8 hrs ago | 1547 Views

Woman seeks court protection from husband's lover

8 hrs ago | 843 Views

Passports processing delays due to forex

8 hrs ago | 1175 Views

Masuku raps Chinamasa over devolution

8 hrs ago | 796 Views

Grace Mugabe PhD: Students give Nyagura ultimatum

8 hrs ago | 1351 Views

Matabeleland South to throw party for Mohadi

8 hrs ago | 452 Views

Women Bank set for opening

8 hrs ago | 388 Views

Sin taxes must finance health

8 hrs ago | 547 Views

Zimbabwe priorities lithium project

8 hrs ago | 470 Views

Jonathan Moyo, Chiwenga square off over 'fake PhD'

8 hrs ago | 2279 Views

Bond notes to stay

8 hrs ago | 624 Views

Zimbabwe elections in 5 months

8 hrs ago | 548 Views

UZ vice-chancellor gets ultimatum over Grace Mugabe PhD

8 hrs ago | 2244 Views

Ginimbi offers latest iPhone to best mimic

8 hrs ago | 514 Views

Traditional chief gets law degree

8 hrs ago | 634 Views

Doctor shortage hits Matabeleland North

8 hrs ago | 201 Views

Fuel price goes up

8 hrs ago | 682 Views

Mnangagwa donates big

8 hrs ago | 677 Views

Bruce Grobbelaar ready to assist Warriors

8 hrs ago | 754 Views

Chiwenga, Moyo war rages

8 hrs ago | 1086 Views

Chinamasa blasted over misplaced priorities

8 hrs ago | 320 Views

Mnangagwa, fearful of past demons, cherry picks 'peaceful elections' and ignores exacting reforms

8 hrs ago | 842 Views

MDC-T activists seriously assaulted by Zanu PF members

8 hrs ago | 312 Views

Church organisations sign MoA on national healing

8 hrs ago | 116 Views

Resident harassed for celebrating Mugabe's resignation

8 hrs ago | 3976 Views

Zanu PF activists assault village head aligned to MDC-T

8 hrs ago | 215 Views

PIST calls for speedy road map to resolve Gukurahundi problem

8 hrs ago | 151 Views

If Khupe cannot lead MDC-T it means minority tribes cannot rule the country

8 hrs ago | 680 Views

Predictable and Religious vote buying in Zimbabwe is now in full swing

17 hrs ago | 2221 Views

Mnangagwa's 'No fighting!' will not end culture of vote rigging and violence

20 hrs ago | 1515 Views

'Prophet and Prophetess Makandiwa have a case to answer,' says court

23 hrs ago | 7630 Views

Ginimbi takes on Wicknell

23 hrs ago | 5894 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days