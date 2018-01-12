Zanu-PF screens candidates

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zanu-PF restructuring process will only allow party supporters with untainted track record and those registered in the new voters roll to be elected into various party structures in order to guard against opportunists and corrupt individuals who view the party as a pedestal to enrich themselves.Addressing party supporters in Chipinge ward eight during a visit to all party districts by Zanu-PF senior party members in Manicaland Province to update them on the current developments in the party, Central Committee member, Joshua Saco said the party needs to elevate only competent individuals who are not corrupt.Saco urged supporters to put aside unnecessary differences and throw their weight behind the new party presidium, adding that those who are not part of the new voters roll have no place in the new party structures being put in place.Party supporters who converged at various centres throughout Chipinge expressed their support for the party president, Emmerson Mnangagwa with those yet to register to vote, urging authorities to assist them while other party provincial members attending meetings in various wards and party districts expressed happiness on the attendance levels.The senior party leadership in Chipinge held meetings in all the five constituencies in the district to disseminate information on the new dispensation and take measures to strengthen the party.