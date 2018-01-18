CIO spy killed during coup, others raped

News / National

by Staff reporter

Former Higher and Tertiary Education Minister, Professor Jonathan Moyo, has claimed that a District Intelligence Officer (DIO) in the dreaded Central Intelligence Organization (CIO) was killed while others were raped during the November 15 coup which resulted in the ouster of former President Robert Mugabe.Moyo made the revelation in a tweet Wednesday, where he sensationally claimed President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his Deputy, Constantino Chiwenga, knew what had happened to the spy, identified as Peter Munetsi.Moyo dropped a bombshell;"Where is Peter Munetsi {DIO Harare, CIO}? Mnangagwa and Chiwenga know he is dead; killed in their bloody coup on 15 November 2017. Many others were killed, tortured, raped or displaced internally or externally and property looted or destroyed," he tweeted, from an unknown place where he has been since skipping the country before Mugabe's resignation.