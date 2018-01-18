Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa says Zimbabwe is open for investment

by Staff Reporter
18 Jan 2018 at 12:25hrs | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa says Zimbabwe is a safe and secure destination for all investments.

He said this while addressing delegates who attended the launch of the National Investment Policy Statement in Harare today.

President Mnangagwa said the government is striving to make the country a safe destination and conducive environment to conduct business hence its commitment to revamping infrastructure in the country.

"Zimbabwe is open to new international relations, even with those who have been hostile to us before. We must collectively find solutions to our problems and work together for the betterment of the country. It doesn't matter which nationality you are from but what matters are the policies in place to make business and or investment viable for all ," said the President.

Cde Mnangagwa added that swift action will be served wherever complaints would have been raised.

He urged Zimbabweans to not just offer criticism to government, but also offer solutions for the good of our national anthem.

"Let us move away from the "them and us mentality" but work together for the development of the country, after all, we are all Zimbabweans and together we can," he said.

Cde Mnangagwa said the Land Commission was created to deal with land tenure issues or any other challenges in the sector.

On the question of Diasporans participation in the economy, the President said government is not ignoring them at all.

"Government is not leaving out the Diasporans that is why Zimbabwe Diasporans have been given the job of fixing or resuscitating the NRZ" said Cde Mnangagwa.

The President added that; "Parastatals reform is a process which cannot be done in six weeks. There is need for debate with the public sector, private sector and government and carefully consider which parastatals to keep, which ones to privatise and which ones to collapse".

He said each ministry has set its targets and after the 100 days plan, the government is going to publish on what would have been achieved or not.

Cde Mnangagwa noted that pulling together in the same direction is key to resuscitate the country's ailing economy.

"We are going to get into public private partnerships with both local and foreign investors to promote value addition, beneficiation and create jobs for our people," he highlighted.

The Sunway City in Harare will be set aside as an industrial park, Bulawayo – industrial hub and Victoria Falls as the financial services sector.

Cde Mnangagwa added that his government has moved in to fight the corruption scourge and make sure that Zimbabwe is a clean country and moves in the right direction.

He said when he goes to Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, he is going to carry the message that "Zimbabwe is open for investment" and "is ready to enter into new relations".

Meanwhile, President Mnangagwa will be attending his first major global economic meeting, the World Economic Forum scheduled for the 23rd to the 26th of this month in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - zbc

Comments

turbo chargers

Vw passat 1.8 cv

Dj dama p.a system for hire for any invents

Huawei p9lite

Samsung s7 phone on sale

House to buy

Huawei p9 lite

Mazda bongo truck ,2.2l diesel engine.mint condition


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mugabe wanted Mnangagwa assassination to look like suicide

3 hrs ago | 1821 Views

Britain's female prime ministers sensible, says Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 819 Views

Sex workers bash peeping Tom

4 hrs ago | 1361 Views

Consumers raise concern over high levels of Service Charge

5 hrs ago | 460 Views

Bushiri arrest story an internet hoax

6 hrs ago | 1086 Views

Zimbabweans urged to rally behind Mnangagwa's 'coup' govt

7 hrs ago | 1498 Views

Former Zimbabwe expert appointed SABC COO - reports

7 hrs ago | 3358 Views

How to 'unsend' an accidental WhatsApp message

7 hrs ago | 3805 Views

Dabengwa named in new Eskom board

7 hrs ago | 3570 Views

Grace Mugabe's 3 supercars crash in Botswana, badly damaged

8 hrs ago | 12325 Views

Gutu threatening to derail MDC Alliance

8 hrs ago | 1138 Views

Mthwakazi threatens Mnangagwa's ZRP over rallies ban

8 hrs ago | 822 Views

Tsvangirai mourns Roy Bennett

8 hrs ago | 670 Views

Why did Rita Makarau resign from ZEC?

8 hrs ago | 1394 Views

Mushowe to meet his match in 2018 elections

8 hrs ago | 684 Views

Ex-CIO agent takes DG to court over dismissal

8 hrs ago | 1054 Views

'Bloody Zanu-PF, MDC primary elections loom'

8 hrs ago | 337 Views

Build Zimbabwe launches manifesto

8 hrs ago | 111 Views

Matebeles too alert to fall for the so called "New Era"

9 hrs ago | 522 Views

Overcoming Temptation

9 hrs ago | 242 Views

48 hour ultimatum for vendors, public transport operators

10 hrs ago | 1047 Views

Mugabe must apologise, says War vets

10 hrs ago | 1004 Views

Mnangagwa refuse to approve Mugabe's bloated entourage

10 hrs ago | 2315 Views

Banning MDC Alliance rally tragic

10 hrs ago | 1050 Views

Mphoko under corruption probe

10 hrs ago | 952 Views

Mnangagwa invites UN, EU

10 hrs ago | 1141 Views

Gutu, Biti tussle for Parliament seat

10 hrs ago | 725 Views

Mnangagwa buys Tsvangirai

10 hrs ago | 2609 Views

Sir Wicknell now a dad

10 hrs ago | 593 Views

'Zimbabwe to honour property rights'

10 hrs ago | 120 Views

Bosso chairmanship race takes a new twist

10 hrs ago | 345 Views

Mnangagwa's police ban MDC Alliance rally

10 hrs ago | 362 Views

'New Zimbabwe is coming'

10 hrs ago | 522 Views

Soldiers, police for vendors blitz

10 hrs ago | 374 Views

Mwazha pastor gets 11 years for rape

10 hrs ago | 422 Views

Doctors threaten to go on strike

10 hrs ago | 192 Views

Sangoma 'cures' cancer

10 hrs ago | 719 Views

'Tsvangirai risks a disgraceful exit'

10 hrs ago | 568 Views

Mzembi takes a rest from politics

13 hrs ago | 2330 Views

Dont blame Trump, blame African leaders!

14 hrs ago | 1296 Views

WATCH: 6 people burnt beyond recognition in kombi crash

14 hrs ago | 5394 Views

Cholera hits Zimbabwe, 4 die in Chegutu

15 hrs ago | 572 Views

Zanu PF youths call for Mohadi's wife's ouster

15 hrs ago | 5191 Views

Zimbabwe to honour property rights, says Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 1207 Views

Mnangagwa launches investment Policy

15 hrs ago | 1230 Views

Grace Mugabe Affidavits on use of cars by son

15 hrs ago | 2896 Views

UPDATE: Grace Mugabe's son detained at border post

15 hrs ago | 3979 Views

Zanu-PF finally drops 'pasi' slogans

16 hrs ago | 2356 Views

Chinamasa defends Obert Mpofu's wealth

16 hrs ago | 1768 Views

Govt reduces number of top cops to 11

16 hrs ago | 2477 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days