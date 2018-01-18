Mnangagwa says Zimbabwe is open for investment

News / National

by Staff Reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa says Zimbabwe is a safe and secure destination for all investments.He said this while addressing delegates who attended the launch of the National Investment Policy Statement in Harare today.President Mnangagwa said the government is striving to make the country a safe destination and conducive environment to conduct business hence its commitment to revamping infrastructure in the country."Zimbabwe is open to new international relations, even with those who have been hostile to us before. We must collectively find solutions to our problems and work together for the betterment of the country. It doesn't matter which nationality you are from but what matters are the policies in place to make business and or investment viable for all ," said the President.Cde Mnangagwa added that swift action will be served wherever complaints would have been raised.He urged Zimbabweans to not just offer criticism to government, but also offer solutions for the good of our national anthem."Let us move away from the "them and us mentality" but work together for the development of the country, after all, we are all Zimbabweans and together we can," he said.Cde Mnangagwa said the Land Commission was created to deal with land tenure issues or any other challenges in the sector.On the question of Diasporans participation in the economy, the President said government is not ignoring them at all."Government is not leaving out the Diasporans that is why Zimbabwe Diasporans have been given the job of fixing or resuscitating the NRZ" said Cde Mnangagwa.The President added that; "Parastatals reform is a process which cannot be done in six weeks. There is need for debate with the public sector, private sector and government and carefully consider which parastatals to keep, which ones to privatise and which ones to collapse".He said each ministry has set its targets and after the 100 days plan, the government is going to publish on what would have been achieved or not.Cde Mnangagwa noted that pulling together in the same direction is key to resuscitate the country's ailing economy."We are going to get into public private partnerships with both local and foreign investors to promote value addition, beneficiation and create jobs for our people," he highlighted.The Sunway City in Harare will be set aside as an industrial park, Bulawayo – industrial hub and Victoria Falls as the financial services sector.Cde Mnangagwa added that his government has moved in to fight the corruption scourge and make sure that Zimbabwe is a clean country and moves in the right direction.He said when he goes to Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, he is going to carry the message that "Zimbabwe is open for investment" and "is ready to enter into new relations".Meanwhile, President Mnangagwa will be attending his first major global economic meeting, the World Economic Forum scheduled for the 23rd to the 26th of this month in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland.