Petition to have Mnangagwa, Chiwenga at Hague

News / National

by Staff reporter

ACTIVIST and engineer, Gastaff Kativu, has launched an online petition to have President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga indicted at the International Criminal Court for human rights abuses that happened during the military coup that ousted former President Robert Mugabe in November.According to NewZimbabwe.com, Kativu, 46, was allegedly tortured by the military after staging a one-man demonstration against Mnangagwa in Harare. He spent 30 days detained at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison for raising a placard inscribed, "Mnangagwa killed my friend."Kativu's petition was launched Wednesday in Harare at a media press briefing."In view of the atrocities that were perpetrated by people in high office against citizens, the way forward is for Zimbabweans to hand over Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa and his accomplices to the ICC to face justice for crimes against humanity," Kativu says in his petition. He said justice can only be served through the ICC as Mnangagwa is too powerful to be tried inside Zimbabwe."One cannot wake up holding a gun and claiming leadership... The fall of Mugabe was one step going forward but, the ascendance of Mnangagwa and Chiwenga onto presidency is a thousand steps backwards," Kativu said.