Mugabe aligned cops relieved of duties

by Stephen Jakes

Several police officers who were allegedly aligned to former President Robert Mugabe have been reportedly relieved of their duties.Yet to be confirmed reports say the prominent figures in the Mugabe led Police administration under the guidance of Former Commissioner General Augustine Chihuri have been relieved of the duties.Among the axed officers are Deputy Commissioner Generals Sibanda, Matibiri and Shambare, Commissioners Bungu, Ndebele, Tanyanyiwa, Senior Assistant Commissioners Munyonga, Guvamombe, Chengeta, Masukusa, Mlilo, Maenzanise, Chakanyuka, Makodza and their effective mouthpiece Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba.More information is yet to follow on the changes taking place in the transformation of Zimbabwean Police from force to service.