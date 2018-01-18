Roy Bennett dies

News / National

by Staff Reporter

I have just confirmed from three separate reliable sources that Roy and Heather Bennett have been tragically killed in a helicopter accident in North America. I am devastated- they were two of Zimbabwe's greatest patriots. My condolences are extended to their family & friends. — David Coltart (@DavidColtart) January 18, 2018

I'm devastated as I have just received tragic news about Roy Bennet and wife's involvement in a helicopter crash while in Canada. — nelson chamisa (@nelsonchamisa) January 18, 2018

There are reports that former MDC-T Treasurer General Roy Bennett and his wife Heather were killed in a chopper accident in Canada.According to Senator David Coltart, Bennett died in a helicopter accident in North America.More to follow...