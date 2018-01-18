'Let bygones be bygones,' says Mnangagwa

News / National

by Staff Reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appealed to Zimbabweans from all walks of life to be united and positive about Zimbabwe's future.Responding to questions from youths in the capital today, President Mnangagwa reiterated that "let bygones be bygones" saying there's need for Zimbabweans to always preach love and unity, a message he has been preaching since his inauguration as President of the Republic of Zimbabwe on the 24th of November last year."Let bygones be bygones. There's need for Zimbabweans to preach love, love, unity, unity always," says Mnangagwa.President Mnangagwa also told the youths that everyone has a role to play in this new political dispensation ushered in last year."Let us work together for the development of the country and grow the economy. Zimbabwe is open for investment, everyone despite race or colour is free to come and do business with us," he added.Mnangagwa said Zimbabweans should not be scared of his new administration but instead should come forward and express their views for the development of the country.Asked about his relationship with the former president, Robert Mugabe, President Mnangagwa said he has no ill feelings towards him."For the past 54 years, Mugabe was holding my hand and to me he is my father, mentor and my revolutionary icon. I always chat with him," said President Mnangagwa.When asked about the World Economic Forum trip to Davos, Mnangagwa said he will go as a new leader and present to the world Zimbabwe's efforts to stick to its business obligations and assure the international community that Zimbabwe is always open to do business with those willing.The gathering brought together people from various spheres of life including the academia, inventors, young entrepreneurs and professionals from different sectors and provided a platform for the re-engagement of Zimbabwe into the world economy, creating a platform for the President's engagement with young leaders in Zimbabwe, creating a dialogue to discuss the future envisioned by the young people of Zimbabwe and sharing ideas on global integration.