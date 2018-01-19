Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Varsity student shoplifts perfumes

by Staff reporter
19 Jan 2018 at 05:37hrs | Views
A FEMALE university student who has been in the habit of shoplifting expensive deodorants from Pick n Pay supermarket has been slapped with a 30-day jail term.

Tinotenda Mandemwa (21), who is studying for her Bachelor of Medical Laboratory Sciences degree at a local university was convicted on her own guilty plea when she appeared before Mutare provincial magistrate Mr Tendai Mahwe.

Deterrent
In passing sentence, Mr Mahwe said shoplifting offences are on the rise, therefore the need for deterrent sentences that will help lessen and later stop such crimes. He, however, noted that it was mitigatory that Mandemwa was a youthful offender and that it was her first offence.

"It is aggravatory that you made a habit of shoplifting and on different occasions shoplifted expensive perfumes thinking that you had gotten away with it in the first instance. However, it is the court's mandate to keep youthful offenders out of jail and therefore a fine is reasonable," said Mr Mahwe.

He slapped her with a 30-day jail term, which he, however, gave an optional $60 fine which was to have been paid up that same day. Mr Fletcher Karombe prosecuted.

The court heard it that on January 9, and at around 9am, Mandemwa entered Pick n Pay supermarket and took two 50ml bottles of Colour Me perfumes, which she put in her handbag and left without paying.

CCTV
The supermarket's CCTV operator only noticed that Mandemwa had stolen the perfumes which were valued at $25 after she had left the supermarket.

She, however, came back to the same supermarket four hours later with the intention of stealing again. She proceeded to the deodorants aisle and took two 50ml bottles of Colour Me perfumes again together with a bottle of Nivea lotion.

She stashed the goods which were worth $36 in her handbag and attempted to leave the shop without paying  again.

Luck was not on her side as she was apprehended as she tried to leave the supermarket. She was subsequently arrested. All the perfumes and lotion were recovered.Asked on why she stole, Mandemwa told the court that it had just happened and that it was not her fault.

Mr Mahwe advised her to concentrate on her schooling and abstain from shoplifting as it would land her in jail with no optional fine sentence.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - manicapost

Comments

turbo chargers

Vw passat 1.8 cv

Dj dama p.a system for hire for any invents

Huawei p9lite

Samsung s7 phone on sale

House to buy

Huawei p9 lite

Mazda bongo truck ,2.2l diesel engine.mint condition


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mugabe wanted Mnangagwa assassination to look like suicide

3 hrs ago | 1820 Views

Britain's female prime ministers sensible, says Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 819 Views

Sex workers bash peeping Tom

4 hrs ago | 1361 Views

Consumers raise concern over high levels of Service Charge

5 hrs ago | 460 Views

Bushiri arrest story an internet hoax

6 hrs ago | 1086 Views

Zimbabweans urged to rally behind Mnangagwa's 'coup' govt

7 hrs ago | 1497 Views

Former Zimbabwe expert appointed SABC COO - reports

7 hrs ago | 3356 Views

How to 'unsend' an accidental WhatsApp message

7 hrs ago | 3804 Views

Dabengwa named in new Eskom board

7 hrs ago | 3570 Views

Grace Mugabe's 3 supercars crash in Botswana, badly damaged

8 hrs ago | 12321 Views

Gutu threatening to derail MDC Alliance

8 hrs ago | 1138 Views

Mthwakazi threatens Mnangagwa's ZRP over rallies ban

8 hrs ago | 821 Views

Tsvangirai mourns Roy Bennett

8 hrs ago | 669 Views

Why did Rita Makarau resign from ZEC?

8 hrs ago | 1394 Views

Mushowe to meet his match in 2018 elections

8 hrs ago | 684 Views

Ex-CIO agent takes DG to court over dismissal

8 hrs ago | 1054 Views

'Bloody Zanu-PF, MDC primary elections loom'

8 hrs ago | 337 Views

Build Zimbabwe launches manifesto

8 hrs ago | 111 Views

Matebeles too alert to fall for the so called "New Era"

9 hrs ago | 522 Views

Overcoming Temptation

9 hrs ago | 242 Views

48 hour ultimatum for vendors, public transport operators

10 hrs ago | 1046 Views

Mugabe must apologise, says War vets

10 hrs ago | 1004 Views

Mnangagwa refuse to approve Mugabe's bloated entourage

10 hrs ago | 2315 Views

Banning MDC Alliance rally tragic

10 hrs ago | 1050 Views

Mphoko under corruption probe

10 hrs ago | 952 Views

Mnangagwa invites UN, EU

10 hrs ago | 1141 Views

Gutu, Biti tussle for Parliament seat

10 hrs ago | 725 Views

Mnangagwa buys Tsvangirai

10 hrs ago | 2608 Views

Sir Wicknell now a dad

10 hrs ago | 593 Views

'Zimbabwe to honour property rights'

10 hrs ago | 120 Views

Bosso chairmanship race takes a new twist

10 hrs ago | 345 Views

Mnangagwa's police ban MDC Alliance rally

10 hrs ago | 362 Views

'New Zimbabwe is coming'

10 hrs ago | 522 Views

Soldiers, police for vendors blitz

10 hrs ago | 374 Views

Mwazha pastor gets 11 years for rape

10 hrs ago | 422 Views

Doctors threaten to go on strike

10 hrs ago | 192 Views

Sangoma 'cures' cancer

10 hrs ago | 719 Views

'Tsvangirai risks a disgraceful exit'

10 hrs ago | 568 Views

Mzembi takes a rest from politics

13 hrs ago | 2330 Views

Dont blame Trump, blame African leaders!

14 hrs ago | 1296 Views

WATCH: 6 people burnt beyond recognition in kombi crash

14 hrs ago | 5394 Views

Cholera hits Zimbabwe, 4 die in Chegutu

15 hrs ago | 572 Views

Zanu PF youths call for Mohadi's wife's ouster

15 hrs ago | 5191 Views

Zimbabwe to honour property rights, says Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 1207 Views

Mnangagwa launches investment Policy

15 hrs ago | 1230 Views

Grace Mugabe Affidavits on use of cars by son

15 hrs ago | 2896 Views

UPDATE: Grace Mugabe's son detained at border post

15 hrs ago | 3979 Views

Zanu-PF finally drops 'pasi' slogans

16 hrs ago | 2355 Views

Chinamasa defends Obert Mpofu's wealth

16 hrs ago | 1768 Views

Govt reduces number of top cops to 11

16 hrs ago | 2476 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days