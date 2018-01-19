Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Lying ben 10 dumped

by Staff reporter
19 Jan 2018 at 05:39hrs | Views
NO room for a liar in my heart!

Zwelo Luvuno from Tshabalala suburb in Bulawayo is a heartbroken woman.

She is apparently regretting the day she met her youthful and married ex-lover Bonani Masuku from Mazizini Line in Ntabazinduna, Matabeleland North Province who allegedly lied to her that he was single and searching.

From that day she allegedly started inviting him to her place for sleep-overs but out of anger she ordered him not to come to her place and as solace she found another man she started co-habiting with.

That didn't go down well with Masuku who started frequenting her place to harass her as punishment for red-carding him.

In a bid to protect herself and her new lover, Luvuno approached the Bulawayo Civil Court and sought a protection order against Masuku.

"I am applying for a protection order against my ex-lover Bonani Masuku, the reason being that he harasses me in public. He also uses vulgar language to insult me. We separated after I discovered that he was married.

"Since 2016 he was always coming to my place where we would enjoy as intimate lovers. I no longer want him to come to my place since he is married and I have since found someone who is single like me," said Luvuno.

She said she had all but lost her dignity in her community as a result of Masuku's public name-calling.

Masuku seems to be a in a state of despair and accused his ex-lover of double-crossing him.

"Sometime last year I went to the rural areas and when I came back I discovered that she was now cohabiting with another man. I even met her in town with that other boyfriend. When I confronted her she insulted me.

"She didn't even tell me that it was over and that is why I was always going to her place. Now that she has told me it's over I will not go to her place," responded a seemingly pained Masuku.

His response led the presiding magistrate Adelaide Mbeure to grant an order in which he was ordered to stop harassing, insulting and threatening and physically abusing the applicant. He was also ordered not to phone her or visit her place in Tshabalala suburb.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - bmetro
More on: #Lying, #Ben10, #Dumped

Comments

turbo chargers

House to buy

Huawei p9 lite

Dj dama p.a system for hire for any invents

Mazda bongo truck ,2.2l diesel engine.mint condition

Vw passat 1.8 cv

Samsung s7 phone on sale

Huawei p9lite


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mugabe wanted Mnangagwa assassination to look like suicide

3 hrs ago | 1809 Views

Britain's female prime ministers sensible, says Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 815 Views

Sex workers bash peeping Tom

4 hrs ago | 1355 Views

Consumers raise concern over high levels of Service Charge

5 hrs ago | 459 Views

Bushiri arrest story an internet hoax

6 hrs ago | 1086 Views

Zimbabweans urged to rally behind Mnangagwa's 'coup' govt

7 hrs ago | 1497 Views

Former Zimbabwe expert appointed SABC COO - reports

7 hrs ago | 3354 Views

How to 'unsend' an accidental WhatsApp message

7 hrs ago | 3798 Views

Dabengwa named in new Eskom board

7 hrs ago | 3570 Views

Grace Mugabe's 3 supercars crash in Botswana, badly damaged

8 hrs ago | 12308 Views

Gutu threatening to derail MDC Alliance

8 hrs ago | 1138 Views

Mthwakazi threatens Mnangagwa's ZRP over rallies ban

8 hrs ago | 821 Views

Tsvangirai mourns Roy Bennett

8 hrs ago | 669 Views

Why did Rita Makarau resign from ZEC?

8 hrs ago | 1394 Views

Mushowe to meet his match in 2018 elections

8 hrs ago | 684 Views

Ex-CIO agent takes DG to court over dismissal

8 hrs ago | 1053 Views

'Bloody Zanu-PF, MDC primary elections loom'

8 hrs ago | 337 Views

Build Zimbabwe launches manifesto

8 hrs ago | 111 Views

Matebeles too alert to fall for the so called "New Era"

9 hrs ago | 522 Views

Overcoming Temptation

9 hrs ago | 242 Views

48 hour ultimatum for vendors, public transport operators

10 hrs ago | 1046 Views

Mugabe must apologise, says War vets

10 hrs ago | 1004 Views

Mnangagwa refuse to approve Mugabe's bloated entourage

10 hrs ago | 2315 Views

Banning MDC Alliance rally tragic

10 hrs ago | 1050 Views

Mphoko under corruption probe

10 hrs ago | 952 Views

Mnangagwa invites UN, EU

10 hrs ago | 1139 Views

Gutu, Biti tussle for Parliament seat

10 hrs ago | 724 Views

Mnangagwa buys Tsvangirai

10 hrs ago | 2608 Views

Sir Wicknell now a dad

10 hrs ago | 592 Views

'Zimbabwe to honour property rights'

10 hrs ago | 120 Views

Bosso chairmanship race takes a new twist

10 hrs ago | 345 Views

Mnangagwa's police ban MDC Alliance rally

10 hrs ago | 362 Views

'New Zimbabwe is coming'

10 hrs ago | 522 Views

Soldiers, police for vendors blitz

10 hrs ago | 374 Views

Mwazha pastor gets 11 years for rape

10 hrs ago | 422 Views

Doctors threaten to go on strike

10 hrs ago | 192 Views

Sangoma 'cures' cancer

10 hrs ago | 719 Views

'Tsvangirai risks a disgraceful exit'

10 hrs ago | 567 Views

Mzembi takes a rest from politics

13 hrs ago | 2330 Views

Dont blame Trump, blame African leaders!

14 hrs ago | 1295 Views

WATCH: 6 people burnt beyond recognition in kombi crash

14 hrs ago | 5392 Views

Cholera hits Zimbabwe, 4 die in Chegutu

15 hrs ago | 572 Views

Zanu PF youths call for Mohadi's wife's ouster

15 hrs ago | 5188 Views

Zimbabwe to honour property rights, says Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 1207 Views

Mnangagwa launches investment Policy

15 hrs ago | 1230 Views

Grace Mugabe Affidavits on use of cars by son

15 hrs ago | 2896 Views

UPDATE: Grace Mugabe's son detained at border post

15 hrs ago | 3976 Views

Zanu-PF finally drops 'pasi' slogans

16 hrs ago | 2354 Views

Chinamasa defends Obert Mpofu's wealth

16 hrs ago | 1768 Views

Govt reduces number of top cops to 11

16 hrs ago | 2476 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days