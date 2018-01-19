Teacher forces 'lover' pupil to abort

News / National

by Staff reporter

A TEACHER at Emganwini High School in Bulawayo is in trouble for allegedly administering unknown tablets into a pupil's private parts and terminating her pregnancy.Humphrey Hubelihle Sifani (20) reportedly convinced his Form Three girlfriend to abort saying they were going to have serious problems if school authorities got to know about the pregnancy.The hapless girl (17) was left with no choice, but to let her teacher-cum-boyfriend terminate the unwanted pregnancy.The daring teacher then brought unknown tablets which he inserted into the girl's privates on four different occasions and the abortion was a success.However, lady luck was not on their side as the girl fell ill and she was referred to hospital forcing her to spill the beans.Sifani and the girl were arrested on charges of unlawfully and intentionally terminating a pregnancy and they appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Tancy Dube.The court heard that Sifani, a teacher at Emganwini High school proposed love to the pupil in January 2017 when she was in Form Three.The girl accepted the proposal and the two love birds started playing the adult game.After a few months, the girl started missing her monthly periods which was an indication she was pregnant and in November she confirmed the pregnancy to her boyfriend.Sifani had to be a schemer and told the girl that they had to get rid of the pregnancy as it was going to affect her studies and his job.He then brought unknown tablets and inserted them into the girl's privates on four different occasions, terminating the pregnancy.The matter came to light when the girl fell sick and was referred to hospital. She opened up to her guardian and the matter was reported to police.The two accused were not asked to plead and were remanded out of custody.