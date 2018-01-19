Man dumps wife for married girlfriend

News / National

by Staff reporter

A BULAWAYO man from Magwegwe West suburb parted ways with his wife so he could spend more time with his married girlfriend.The ex-wife Vaida Rumbidzai Venge never thought her husband Bright Mukamuri would dump her for a married woman, but he did.After discovering the illicit affair, she found comfort in the fact that the woman was married and never expected the worst.Venge discussed the issue with her husband and forgave him, but he still continued with his cheating escapades.The madly in love Mukamuri later dumped his family for the married girlfriend after being ordered to end the relationship.However, after separating with his wife, he developed a habit of visiting her and this behaviour forced Venge to seek a protection order against him."I discovered that my husband was having an affair with a married woman and we discussed the issue where I forgave him after he had promised to terminate the relationship."He never kept his promise as he continued seeing the woman and we finally parted ways as he was physically and emotionally abusing me," said Venge.She further stated that all she wants is peace in her life and does not want to see Mukamuri at her place.In response, Mukamuri didn't oppose the allegations. He only begged to be allowed to visit his three minor children.Venge and Mukamuri agreed that their separation should not affect children and therefore they agreed that the latter should set an appointment whenever he wants to visit the children.The presiding magistrate Tancy Dube granted the protection order in favour of Venge and the two have to keep peace towards each other and Mukamuri must not emotionally or physically abuse Venge.