R10 stabbing sends man to ICU

News / National

by Staff reporter

A PLUMTREE man is battling for life in intensive care at United Bulawayo Hospitals in Bulawayo after he was allegedly brutally stabbed by his cousin on the chest with a broken beer bottle in a row over 10 rand contributed to buy opaque beer.This became known during the initial appearance of Irvine Nkomo (26) of Thandawana Village in Madlambuzi before Plumtree resident magistrate, Taurai Manwere, facing attempted murder charges.He was not asked to plead to the charges and was remanded in custody to 24 January and advised to apply to the High Court for bail.The State also said Nkomo should be kept in custody as it monitored the complainant's condition at the health institution lest he would be charged with murder. In his warned and cautioned statement, Nkomo admitted to have stabbed his cousin, Family Sibanda (23) of the same village."I admit to the charges being levelled against me. I stabbed my cousin Family Sibanda with a broken beer bottle on the chest after we had an argument over 10 rand meant to buy beer," said Nkomo.Prosecutor, Butholezwe Bhebhe told the court that on 6 January, Nkomo and his cousin, Sibanda were at Masendu Business Centre drinking alcohol. However, the beer they were drinking got finished while they still wanted more.They then contributed 10 rand each for Sibanda to go and buy two litres of opaque beer.He went and bought a flavour, which they were not drinking all along after he found the other being said to have been finished.When he returned colleagues advised him that the beer he had bought was not their favourite.Nkomo took the beer back to the cashier and was refunded the money.He came and returned contributions to his colleagues but remained with his cousin's contribution.Sibanda demanded his 10 rand back but Nkomo refused to give him.A misunderstanding arose between the pair and Nkomo allegedly armed himself with a broken beer bottle and stabbed him once on the chest.The matter was reported to the police at Madlambuzi, leading to his arrest. Sibanda was taken to Masendu Clinic where he was referred to Plumtree District Hospital and was conveyed to UBH where he is battling for life.