Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

R10 stabbing sends man to ICU

by Staff reporter
19 Jan 2018 at 05:41hrs | Views
A PLUMTREE man is battling for life in intensive care at United Bulawayo Hospitals in Bulawayo after he was allegedly brutally stabbed by his cousin on the chest with a broken beer bottle in a row over 10 rand contributed to buy opaque beer.

This became known during the initial appearance of Irvine Nkomo (26) of Thandawana Village in Madlambuzi before Plumtree resident magistrate, Taurai Manwere, facing attempted murder charges.

He was not asked to plead to the charges and was remanded in custody to 24 January and advised to apply to the High Court for bail.

The State also said Nkomo should be kept in custody as it monitored the complainant's condition at the health institution lest he would be charged with murder. In his warned and cautioned statement, Nkomo admitted to have stabbed his cousin, Family Sibanda (23) of the same village.

"I admit to the charges being levelled against me. I stabbed my cousin Family Sibanda with a broken beer bottle on the chest after we had an argument over 10 rand meant to buy beer," said Nkomo.

Prosecutor, Butholezwe Bhebhe told the court that on 6 January, Nkomo and his cousin, Sibanda were at Masendu Business Centre drinking alcohol. However, the beer they were drinking got finished while they still wanted more.
They then contributed 10 rand each for Sibanda to go and buy two litres of opaque beer.

He went and bought a flavour, which they were not drinking all along after he found the other being said to have been finished.

When he returned colleagues advised him that the beer he had bought was not their favourite.

Nkomo took the beer back to the cashier and was refunded the money.

He came and returned contributions to his colleagues but remained with his cousin's contribution.

Sibanda demanded his 10 rand back but Nkomo refused to give him.

A misunderstanding arose between the pair and Nkomo allegedly armed himself with a broken beer bottle and stabbed him once on the chest.

The matter was reported to the police at Madlambuzi, leading to his arrest. Sibanda was taken to Masendu Clinic where he was referred to Plumtree District Hospital and was conveyed to UBH where he is battling for life.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - bmetro
More on: #ICU, #Stab, #Hospital

Comments

Vw passat 1.8 cv

Dj dama p.a system for hire for any invents

Mazda bongo truck ,2.2l diesel engine.mint condition

turbo chargers

Huawei p9lite

Samsung s7 phone on sale

House to buy

Huawei p9 lite


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mugabe wanted Mnangagwa assassination to look like suicide

3 hrs ago | 1803 Views

Britain's female prime ministers sensible, says Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 813 Views

Sex workers bash peeping Tom

4 hrs ago | 1352 Views

Consumers raise concern over high levels of Service Charge

5 hrs ago | 457 Views

Bushiri arrest story an internet hoax

5 hrs ago | 1086 Views

Zimbabweans urged to rally behind Mnangagwa's 'coup' govt

7 hrs ago | 1495 Views

Former Zimbabwe expert appointed SABC COO - reports

7 hrs ago | 3352 Views

How to 'unsend' an accidental WhatsApp message

7 hrs ago | 3798 Views

Dabengwa named in new Eskom board

7 hrs ago | 3569 Views

Grace Mugabe's 3 supercars crash in Botswana, badly damaged

8 hrs ago | 12302 Views

Gutu threatening to derail MDC Alliance

8 hrs ago | 1138 Views

Mthwakazi threatens Mnangagwa's ZRP over rallies ban

8 hrs ago | 821 Views

Tsvangirai mourns Roy Bennett

8 hrs ago | 668 Views

Why did Rita Makarau resign from ZEC?

8 hrs ago | 1394 Views

Mushowe to meet his match in 2018 elections

8 hrs ago | 684 Views

Ex-CIO agent takes DG to court over dismissal

8 hrs ago | 1053 Views

'Bloody Zanu-PF, MDC primary elections loom'

8 hrs ago | 337 Views

Build Zimbabwe launches manifesto

8 hrs ago | 110 Views

Matebeles too alert to fall for the so called "New Era"

9 hrs ago | 522 Views

Overcoming Temptation

9 hrs ago | 242 Views

48 hour ultimatum for vendors, public transport operators

10 hrs ago | 1046 Views

Mugabe must apologise, says War vets

10 hrs ago | 1004 Views

Mnangagwa refuse to approve Mugabe's bloated entourage

10 hrs ago | 2315 Views

Banning MDC Alliance rally tragic

10 hrs ago | 1050 Views

Mphoko under corruption probe

10 hrs ago | 952 Views

Mnangagwa invites UN, EU

10 hrs ago | 1138 Views

Gutu, Biti tussle for Parliament seat

10 hrs ago | 724 Views

Mnangagwa buys Tsvangirai

10 hrs ago | 2607 Views

Sir Wicknell now a dad

10 hrs ago | 592 Views

'Zimbabwe to honour property rights'

10 hrs ago | 119 Views

Bosso chairmanship race takes a new twist

10 hrs ago | 344 Views

Mnangagwa's police ban MDC Alliance rally

10 hrs ago | 361 Views

'New Zimbabwe is coming'

10 hrs ago | 522 Views

Soldiers, police for vendors blitz

10 hrs ago | 374 Views

Mwazha pastor gets 11 years for rape

10 hrs ago | 422 Views

Doctors threaten to go on strike

10 hrs ago | 192 Views

Sangoma 'cures' cancer

10 hrs ago | 719 Views

'Tsvangirai risks a disgraceful exit'

10 hrs ago | 567 Views

Mzembi takes a rest from politics

13 hrs ago | 2330 Views

Dont blame Trump, blame African leaders!

14 hrs ago | 1295 Views

WATCH: 6 people burnt beyond recognition in kombi crash

14 hrs ago | 5390 Views

Cholera hits Zimbabwe, 4 die in Chegutu

15 hrs ago | 571 Views

Zanu PF youths call for Mohadi's wife's ouster

15 hrs ago | 5188 Views

Zimbabwe to honour property rights, says Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 1207 Views

Mnangagwa launches investment Policy

15 hrs ago | 1230 Views

Grace Mugabe Affidavits on use of cars by son

15 hrs ago | 2896 Views

UPDATE: Grace Mugabe's son detained at border post

15 hrs ago | 3976 Views

Zanu-PF finally drops 'pasi' slogans

16 hrs ago | 2354 Views

Chinamasa defends Obert Mpofu's wealth

16 hrs ago | 1768 Views

Govt reduces number of top cops to 11

16 hrs ago | 2476 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days