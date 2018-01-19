Man stabbed over cigarette

News / National

by Staff reporter

A-29-YEAR-OLD man from Mangwe in Matabeleland South is battling for life in hospital after he was allegedly stabbed several times for refusing to give his friend a cigarette.Butho Tshuma was stabbed several times on his back by an unknown sharp object and he was rushed to Plumtree District Hospital which further transferred him to United Bulawayo Hospitals due to his critical condition.The suspect, Bhekani Ndlovu (30) has been arrested and will appear in court soon.The incident occurred at around 8pm on Sunday a few metres away from High Grange Business Centre in Mangwe.Matabeleland South police spokesperson Inspector Philisani Ndebele confirmed the incident.He said the suspect was arrested and was assisting police with the investigations."I can confirm a man is battling for life at United Bulawayo Hospitals after he was allegedly stabbed several times on the back for refusing to share a cigarette. An unknown sharp object was used. The suspect was arrested and he will appear in court soon."We continue to warn people to avoid fighting over petty issues. It is unbelievable to imagine a life being lost over a cigarette. Tempers need to be controlled and rather learn to walk away when pissed off than to challenge in fights," he said.A villager who preferred anonymity said the two had spent the day drinking together at the business centre."As they walked home later that evening, Ndlovu complained of stomach pains and he stopped in the bush to relieve himself. As he walked and caught up with Tshuma, he found him smoking a cigarette which he asked to share."Tshuma refused to share and an argument broke out. Ndlovu attacked him with a stick and began to assault him all over the body. As if that was not enough, Ndlovu whose home was close by, rushed and came back armed with an unidentified sharp object," said the source.The source said Ndlovu allegedly started stabbing Tshuma who was screaming for help."The man overpowered villagers who tried to intervene, stabbed Tshuma several times on his back until he fell helplessly onto the ground. Villagers rushed him to Plumtree District Hospital where he was immediately transferred to Bulawayo. The suspect was arrested."