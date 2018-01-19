Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man taunts granny (90) with witchcraft slur

by Staff reporter
19 Jan 2018 at 05:43hrs | Views
TEARS have become daily bread for Mathando Sibanda (90) whenever her grandson shouts at her for allegedly bewitching his mother, her daughter.

She now wants her grandson Danisa Nyathi (46) out of her life because everyday with him is emotional torture.

Sibanda does not sleep at night as Nyathi comes home in the middle of the night drunk and shouts at her until morning.

When he gets tired of shouting, he plays loud music so that his granny fails to sleep.

Efforts to seek help from other family members failed as Nyathi refuses to vacate Sibanda's home.

Sibanda had to apply for a protection order against her grandson who is giving her a torrid time.

"Nyathi has become a problem to me and the tenants as he comes home drunk and always insults me,  disturbing my peace.

"He also plays music on high volume during the night when everyone is asleep. Because of his conduct, tenants are threatening to vacate and if they do, I will starve to death because rentals are my only income," she said.

She begged the court to order Sibanda to leave her home as she also feared for her life.

"He must leave my home and move to his mother's house in Old Lobengula. If he moves out, I will be guaranteed of peace and rental income," she said.

Nyathi did not dispute the allegations and the presiding magistrate Tancy Dube granted the order stating that he should vacate the house.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - bmetro

Comments

Mazda bongo truck ,2.2l diesel engine.mint condition

Huawei p9 lite

Huawei p9lite

House to buy

Dj dama p.a system for hire for any invents

Samsung s7 phone on sale

turbo chargers

Vw passat 1.8 cv


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mugabe wanted Mnangagwa assassination to look like suicide

3 hrs ago | 1818 Views

Britain's female prime ministers sensible, says Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 819 Views

Sex workers bash peeping Tom

4 hrs ago | 1360 Views

Consumers raise concern over high levels of Service Charge

5 hrs ago | 460 Views

Bushiri arrest story an internet hoax

6 hrs ago | 1086 Views

Zimbabweans urged to rally behind Mnangagwa's 'coup' govt

7 hrs ago | 1497 Views

Former Zimbabwe expert appointed SABC COO - reports

7 hrs ago | 3356 Views

How to 'unsend' an accidental WhatsApp message

7 hrs ago | 3804 Views

Dabengwa named in new Eskom board

7 hrs ago | 3570 Views

Grace Mugabe's 3 supercars crash in Botswana, badly damaged

8 hrs ago | 12320 Views

Gutu threatening to derail MDC Alliance

8 hrs ago | 1138 Views

Mthwakazi threatens Mnangagwa's ZRP over rallies ban

8 hrs ago | 821 Views

Tsvangirai mourns Roy Bennett

8 hrs ago | 669 Views

Why did Rita Makarau resign from ZEC?

8 hrs ago | 1394 Views

Mushowe to meet his match in 2018 elections

8 hrs ago | 684 Views

Ex-CIO agent takes DG to court over dismissal

8 hrs ago | 1054 Views

'Bloody Zanu-PF, MDC primary elections loom'

8 hrs ago | 337 Views

Build Zimbabwe launches manifesto

8 hrs ago | 111 Views

Matebeles too alert to fall for the so called "New Era"

9 hrs ago | 522 Views

Overcoming Temptation

9 hrs ago | 242 Views

48 hour ultimatum for vendors, public transport operators

10 hrs ago | 1046 Views

Mugabe must apologise, says War vets

10 hrs ago | 1004 Views

Mnangagwa refuse to approve Mugabe's bloated entourage

10 hrs ago | 2315 Views

Banning MDC Alliance rally tragic

10 hrs ago | 1050 Views

Mphoko under corruption probe

10 hrs ago | 952 Views

Mnangagwa invites UN, EU

10 hrs ago | 1141 Views

Gutu, Biti tussle for Parliament seat

10 hrs ago | 725 Views

Mnangagwa buys Tsvangirai

10 hrs ago | 2608 Views

Sir Wicknell now a dad

10 hrs ago | 592 Views

'Zimbabwe to honour property rights'

10 hrs ago | 120 Views

Bosso chairmanship race takes a new twist

10 hrs ago | 345 Views

Mnangagwa's police ban MDC Alliance rally

10 hrs ago | 362 Views

'New Zimbabwe is coming'

10 hrs ago | 522 Views

Soldiers, police for vendors blitz

10 hrs ago | 374 Views

Mwazha pastor gets 11 years for rape

10 hrs ago | 422 Views

Doctors threaten to go on strike

10 hrs ago | 192 Views

Sangoma 'cures' cancer

10 hrs ago | 719 Views

'Tsvangirai risks a disgraceful exit'

10 hrs ago | 568 Views

Mzembi takes a rest from politics

13 hrs ago | 2330 Views

Dont blame Trump, blame African leaders!

14 hrs ago | 1296 Views

WATCH: 6 people burnt beyond recognition in kombi crash

14 hrs ago | 5394 Views

Cholera hits Zimbabwe, 4 die in Chegutu

15 hrs ago | 572 Views

Zanu PF youths call for Mohadi's wife's ouster

15 hrs ago | 5191 Views

Zimbabwe to honour property rights, says Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 1207 Views

Mnangagwa launches investment Policy

15 hrs ago | 1230 Views

Grace Mugabe Affidavits on use of cars by son

15 hrs ago | 2896 Views

UPDATE: Grace Mugabe's son detained at border post

15 hrs ago | 3977 Views

Zanu-PF finally drops 'pasi' slogans

16 hrs ago | 2355 Views

Chinamasa defends Obert Mpofu's wealth

16 hrs ago | 1768 Views

Govt reduces number of top cops to 11

16 hrs ago | 2476 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days