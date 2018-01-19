Wife dumps unemployed hubby for prostitution

News / National

by Staff reporter

YOU gotta have a J-O-B to be with ME!A Bulawayo man made stunning disclosures that his wife dumped him to become a "full time" prostitute because he was not employed.In a matter yet to be heard at the Bulawayo Customary Court a heartbroken man Samuel Moyo revealed in his divorce papers that his wife of eight years Cynthia Magama dumped him to become a thigh vendor.Moyo said Magama was wayward and he could not tolerate her behaviour anymore.He said the respondent (Magama) would often leave the house with the excuse that she was visiting her sister yet she would be frequenting a number of city night clubs.Moyo said before Magama deserted their matrimonial home she was fond of going to night clubs and parties with men, without considering the welfare of their children at home.He stated in his papers that the respondent was also fond of wearing indecent dresses and went out with different men before insisting that the court should dissolve their customary marriage because he no longer loves her.He further stated that there was no love anymore between him and Magama reiterating that their marriage had irretrievably broken down and there were no prospects of a restoration to a normal relationship."Our union has irretrievably broken down and there are no prospects of restoration to a normal relationship because the parties have irreconcilable differences which render the continuance of the relationship impossible and she has since deserted our matrimonial home to become a commercial sex worker."The parties have also lost love and affection for each other. The applicant cannot continue staying with the respondent who is cheating on him. She would often leave the house with the excuse that she was visiting her relatives yet she would be frequenting night clubs with her friends," read his submissions in part.He also prayed to the court that their matrimonial property should be equally shared in the settlement of their divorce and he should be given custody of their two children.