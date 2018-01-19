Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Cop clobbers wife with duty belt

by Staff reporter
19 Jan 2018 at 05:45hrs | Views
A Bulawayo magistrate lashed out at a police officer who allegedly beat up his wife with a duty belt.

Taonga Hungotida courted the anger of Bulawayo magistrate Tinashe Tashaya who was sitting at the civil court when his wife Sinothando Mpunzi said he once beat her up with his duty belt at the height of a domestic dispute.

"Is that what you were given that belt for? As a police officer do you think other women are safe if they are to come and make a report to you in the event that they have been assaulted by their husbands? We don't expect that uncouth behaviour from someone like you who is a police officer," charged the magistrate.

Hungotida's woes worsened when his wife later narrated how she was being abused.

"Your Worship, I am seeking a protection order against my husband Taonga Hungotida. We have been customarily married for seven years. He has become violent towards me. He once beat me up with fists and kicked me all over the body before he strangled me in his abusive rage.

"In the process he also threatening to kill me before killing himself. The latest incident of abuse was when he beat me up with his duty belt.  At the moment I have nowhere to stay and no clothes to change after he chased me out of the house," narrated an emotionally disturbed Mpunzi.

A seemingly repentant Hungotida, when asked by the magistrate to respond to the abuse allegations, begged for forgiveness from his wife promising that he would never abuse her again.

"I want to say sorry to my wife and I will never do it again. I am very sorry for what I did. I swear it will never happen again. I love you Sinothando, can you forgive me and come back home," begged Hungotida.

His remorsefulness did not, however, deter the magistrate from passing the judgment in favour of his wife in which he (Hungotida) was ordered not to verbally, physically and emotionally abuse her and to be allowed access to the matrimonial house.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - bmetro
More on: #Police, #Belt, #Wife

Comments

turbo chargers

Samsung s7 phone on sale

Vw passat 1.8 cv

Mazda bongo truck ,2.2l diesel engine.mint condition

Huawei p9 lite

Huawei p9lite

Dj dama p.a system for hire for any invents

House to buy


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mugabe wanted Mnangagwa assassination to look like suicide

3 hrs ago | 1794 Views

Britain's female prime ministers sensible, says Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 811 Views

Sex workers bash peeping Tom

4 hrs ago | 1349 Views

Consumers raise concern over high levels of Service Charge

5 hrs ago | 456 Views

Bushiri arrest story an internet hoax

5 hrs ago | 1085 Views

Zimbabweans urged to rally behind Mnangagwa's 'coup' govt

7 hrs ago | 1494 Views

Former Zimbabwe expert appointed SABC COO - reports

7 hrs ago | 3349 Views

How to 'unsend' an accidental WhatsApp message

7 hrs ago | 3798 Views

Dabengwa named in new Eskom board

7 hrs ago | 3569 Views

Grace Mugabe's 3 supercars crash in Botswana, badly damaged

8 hrs ago | 12301 Views

Gutu threatening to derail MDC Alliance

8 hrs ago | 1137 Views

Mthwakazi threatens Mnangagwa's ZRP over rallies ban

8 hrs ago | 821 Views

Tsvangirai mourns Roy Bennett

8 hrs ago | 666 Views

Why did Rita Makarau resign from ZEC?

8 hrs ago | 1393 Views

Mushowe to meet his match in 2018 elections

8 hrs ago | 683 Views

Ex-CIO agent takes DG to court over dismissal

8 hrs ago | 1053 Views

'Bloody Zanu-PF, MDC primary elections loom'

8 hrs ago | 336 Views

Build Zimbabwe launches manifesto

8 hrs ago | 109 Views

Matebeles too alert to fall for the so called "New Era"

9 hrs ago | 522 Views

Overcoming Temptation

9 hrs ago | 241 Views

48 hour ultimatum for vendors, public transport operators

10 hrs ago | 1046 Views

Mugabe must apologise, says War vets

10 hrs ago | 1003 Views

Mnangagwa refuse to approve Mugabe's bloated entourage

10 hrs ago | 2315 Views

Banning MDC Alliance rally tragic

10 hrs ago | 1050 Views

Mphoko under corruption probe

10 hrs ago | 951 Views

Mnangagwa invites UN, EU

10 hrs ago | 1137 Views

Gutu, Biti tussle for Parliament seat

10 hrs ago | 724 Views

Mnangagwa buys Tsvangirai

10 hrs ago | 2606 Views

Sir Wicknell now a dad

10 hrs ago | 592 Views

'Zimbabwe to honour property rights'

10 hrs ago | 119 Views

Bosso chairmanship race takes a new twist

10 hrs ago | 344 Views

Mnangagwa's police ban MDC Alliance rally

10 hrs ago | 361 Views

'New Zimbabwe is coming'

10 hrs ago | 522 Views

Soldiers, police for vendors blitz

10 hrs ago | 374 Views

Mwazha pastor gets 11 years for rape

10 hrs ago | 421 Views

Doctors threaten to go on strike

10 hrs ago | 192 Views

Sangoma 'cures' cancer

10 hrs ago | 719 Views

'Tsvangirai risks a disgraceful exit'

10 hrs ago | 567 Views

Mzembi takes a rest from politics

13 hrs ago | 2330 Views

Dont blame Trump, blame African leaders!

14 hrs ago | 1293 Views

WATCH: 6 people burnt beyond recognition in kombi crash

14 hrs ago | 5390 Views

Cholera hits Zimbabwe, 4 die in Chegutu

15 hrs ago | 571 Views

Zanu PF youths call for Mohadi's wife's ouster

15 hrs ago | 5187 Views

Zimbabwe to honour property rights, says Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 1207 Views

Mnangagwa launches investment Policy

15 hrs ago | 1230 Views

Grace Mugabe Affidavits on use of cars by son

15 hrs ago | 2896 Views

UPDATE: Grace Mugabe's son detained at border post

15 hrs ago | 3975 Views

Zanu-PF finally drops 'pasi' slogans

16 hrs ago | 2354 Views

Chinamasa defends Obert Mpofu's wealth

16 hrs ago | 1768 Views

Govt reduces number of top cops to 11

16 hrs ago | 2476 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days