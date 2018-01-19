Woman bashes father in-law

News / National

A MUFAKOSE woman is being accused of assaulting her father in-law who is denying her access to her late husband's death certificate.The matter came to light at the Harare civil court where Gabriel Denhere was seeking for a peace order against his daughter in-law, Stacey Chininga."Stacey is my daughter-in-law and her husband died in 2017."Before his death, he told me that I was going to be in custody of his kids when he died since he was having issues with his wife."She is in the habit of attacking me with her relatives whenever she visits my place of residence and last week, she assaulted me using a cooking stick after we had an argument over a death certificate."She accuses me of denying her access to her husband's death certificate which is a lie because I don't have it."Even if I have it, I will be the right owner since he was also my child," said Denhere.In response, Chininga opposed the allegations."That's not true your worship, he has the death certificate but he is refusing to hand it over to me."I have never assaulted nor attacked him, all I want is a death certificate so that I can be able to access some funds from NSSA for children's school fees."Yes he was left in custody of the kids but he does not fend for them," she said.Presiding magistrate Nyasha Marufu granted the peace order in Denhere's favour.