Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Polytechnics have no mandate to offer degree programmes

by Staff reporter
19 Jan 2018 at 05:51hrs | Views
HIGHER Education, Science and Technology Development Minister Professor Amon Murwira has reiterated that polytechnics have no mandate to offer degree programmes.

He said such a mandate rests with universities. Addressing academics at Midlands State University last week, Professor Murwira said polytechnic colleges were designed for a purpose.

Prof Murwira said universities were innovation hubs that produced experts, while polytechnics were responsible for producing technicians. Former Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo wanted polytechnic colleges to offer degree programmes.

"There was a time when we did not know the purpose of anything," said Prof Murwira.
"We heard polytechnics saying we want to give degrees. Do we not have universities designed for that? Can you not partner these universities? Institutions are not created by mistake, but by design.

"We started asking questions on whether the institutions want knowledge or just issuing papers. This is not the time for self importance. We should give degrees to knowledgeable and deserving people. Let us not compromise the education system because it will hit back on us and impact on our Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Knowledge should be in the head, not on papers. We cannot pick a paper from a litter bin and wake up the following day saying you are now a doctor. Universities are where brains work for the purpose of eliminating poverty."

Prof Murwira said Government should migrate from the "NGOisation" of development and come up with well orchestrated development programmes and systems where university graduates were able to contribute towards economic development. He said the country should not sell poverty , but opportunities to investors and potential partners. Prof Murwira took a swipe at some of his predecessors and acquaintances for bringing about "national disablement".

He said there was need for a pragmatic approach to development, where university research contributed towards national development.

"When you see hard work, you should cherish, but when you see laziness, you should be afraid," said Prof Murwira.

"When we attained Independence, we started well, building our own schools, clinics and hospitals, among other import infrastructure. Along the way, we started relying on donors to bring development to us and maintain the infrastructure we set up on our own. Ministers started misusing Government resources, bringing seven vehicles for commissioning of a single block. They contributed to national disablement. We are bringing renewed energy. We want to sell opportunity, not poverty. We want partners, not donors. We hear that Zimbabweans are doing well in other countries and we ask ourselves, is it us or them? It is because those countries have well orchestrated development programmes and our graduates fit in perfectly.

"We need to set up such systems in this country because we have a lot of underutilised intellectuals."

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald

Comments

Mazda bongo truck ,2.2l diesel engine.mint condition

Huawei p9 lite

Huawei p9lite

House to buy

Dj dama p.a system for hire for any invents

Samsung s7 phone on sale

turbo chargers

Vw passat 1.8 cv


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mugabe wanted Mnangagwa assassination to look like suicide

3 hrs ago | 1818 Views

Britain's female prime ministers sensible, says Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 819 Views

Sex workers bash peeping Tom

4 hrs ago | 1360 Views

Consumers raise concern over high levels of Service Charge

5 hrs ago | 460 Views

Bushiri arrest story an internet hoax

6 hrs ago | 1086 Views

Zimbabweans urged to rally behind Mnangagwa's 'coup' govt

7 hrs ago | 1497 Views

Former Zimbabwe expert appointed SABC COO - reports

7 hrs ago | 3355 Views

How to 'unsend' an accidental WhatsApp message

7 hrs ago | 3803 Views

Dabengwa named in new Eskom board

7 hrs ago | 3570 Views

Grace Mugabe's 3 supercars crash in Botswana, badly damaged

8 hrs ago | 12320 Views

Gutu threatening to derail MDC Alliance

8 hrs ago | 1138 Views

Mthwakazi threatens Mnangagwa's ZRP over rallies ban

8 hrs ago | 821 Views

Tsvangirai mourns Roy Bennett

8 hrs ago | 669 Views

Why did Rita Makarau resign from ZEC?

8 hrs ago | 1394 Views

Mushowe to meet his match in 2018 elections

8 hrs ago | 684 Views

Ex-CIO agent takes DG to court over dismissal

8 hrs ago | 1054 Views

'Bloody Zanu-PF, MDC primary elections loom'

8 hrs ago | 337 Views

Build Zimbabwe launches manifesto

8 hrs ago | 111 Views

Matebeles too alert to fall for the so called "New Era"

9 hrs ago | 522 Views

Overcoming Temptation

9 hrs ago | 242 Views

48 hour ultimatum for vendors, public transport operators

10 hrs ago | 1046 Views

Mugabe must apologise, says War vets

10 hrs ago | 1004 Views

Mnangagwa refuse to approve Mugabe's bloated entourage

10 hrs ago | 2315 Views

Banning MDC Alliance rally tragic

10 hrs ago | 1050 Views

Mphoko under corruption probe

10 hrs ago | 952 Views

Mnangagwa invites UN, EU

10 hrs ago | 1141 Views

Gutu, Biti tussle for Parliament seat

10 hrs ago | 725 Views

Mnangagwa buys Tsvangirai

10 hrs ago | 2608 Views

Sir Wicknell now a dad

10 hrs ago | 592 Views

'Zimbabwe to honour property rights'

10 hrs ago | 120 Views

Bosso chairmanship race takes a new twist

10 hrs ago | 345 Views

Mnangagwa's police ban MDC Alliance rally

10 hrs ago | 362 Views

'New Zimbabwe is coming'

10 hrs ago | 522 Views

Soldiers, police for vendors blitz

10 hrs ago | 374 Views

Mwazha pastor gets 11 years for rape

10 hrs ago | 422 Views

Doctors threaten to go on strike

10 hrs ago | 192 Views

Sangoma 'cures' cancer

10 hrs ago | 719 Views

'Tsvangirai risks a disgraceful exit'

10 hrs ago | 568 Views

Mzembi takes a rest from politics

13 hrs ago | 2330 Views

Dont blame Trump, blame African leaders!

14 hrs ago | 1296 Views

WATCH: 6 people burnt beyond recognition in kombi crash

14 hrs ago | 5393 Views

Cholera hits Zimbabwe, 4 die in Chegutu

15 hrs ago | 572 Views

Zanu PF youths call for Mohadi's wife's ouster

15 hrs ago | 5191 Views

Zimbabwe to honour property rights, says Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 1207 Views

Mnangagwa launches investment Policy

15 hrs ago | 1230 Views

Grace Mugabe Affidavits on use of cars by son

15 hrs ago | 2896 Views

UPDATE: Grace Mugabe's son detained at border post

15 hrs ago | 3976 Views

Zanu-PF finally drops 'pasi' slogans

16 hrs ago | 2355 Views

Chinamasa defends Obert Mpofu's wealth

16 hrs ago | 1768 Views

Govt reduces number of top cops to 11

16 hrs ago | 2476 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days