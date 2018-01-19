Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

30 top cops sacked - 3 months notice for officers, more heads to roll

by Staff reporter
19 Jan 2018 at 05:54hrs | Views
GOVERNMENT has dismissed more than 30 senior police officers from the rank of senior assistant commissioner and above as it moves to transform the Zimbabwe Republic Police.

Sources within the ZRP confirmed the development, saying the senior officers were served with retirement letters yesterday.

Home Affairs Minister Dr Obert Mpofu said he was not aware of the developments and referred  our Harare Bureau to Acting Police Commissioner General Godwin Matanga.

In an interview, Acting Comm-Gen Matanga said: "There is something happening. Can you contact me tomorrow (today)."

Police sources claimed that those served with retirement letters were Deputy Commissioner-Generals Innocent Matibiri (human resources), Levie Sibanda (operations) and Josephine Shambare (crime).

Commissioners Olga Bungu, Mekia Tanyanyiwa and Grace Ndebele were also said to have received their letters.



Among the retired Senior Assistant Commissioners were Charity Charamba, Godfrey Munyonga, Angelina Guvamombe, Justice Chengeta, Robert Masukusa, Eve Mlilo, Grace Maenzanise, Prudence Chakanyuka, Erasmus Makodza, Wiklef Makamache, Edward Fusire and Douglas Nyakutsikwa.

The retirement letters were signed by Acting Comm-Gen Matanga and were titled "Retirement from the Zimbabwe Republic Police in Terms of Section 22 (3) of the Police Act Chapter 11:10".

"This letter serves to advise you of your retirement from the Zimbabwe Republic Police in terms of section 22 subsection (3) of the Police Act Chapter 11:10 effective from midnight on the 19th of January 2018," reads one of the letters.

"You will be paid three months' salary in lieu of three months' notice of termination of service.

"The Acting Commissioner General of Police avails himself this opportunity to sincerely thank you for having diligently served the organisation and the people of Zimbabwe. Wishing you and your family a pleasant retirement."

A source said the shakeup was not complete as more cops would be retired.

"This is only the beginning, there would be serious transfers and reassignments in the coming days. It's part of cleansing the police force," said the source.

At a meeting with senior officers last year, Acting Comm General Matanga said inadequate supervision and unbecoming behaviour by its members, had led to erosion of public trust, faith and confidence in the force.

Matanga hinted at the meeting that older members of the force were going to be retired.

"He (Acting Comm-Gen Matanga) also said the retirement age is 55 years according to the Police Act, 65 years for Public Service Commission. He said members should prepare for it," said the source.

Efforts to get comments from the senior officers retired yesterday were fruitless as they did not answer their mobile phones.

The latest developments come after police Commissioner-General Augustine Chihuri was retired in December last year.

Comm-Gen Chihuri was replaced by Deputy Commissioner General Godwin Matanga in an acting capacity.

Dr Chihuri had been Comm-Gen since 2008.

In October 2013, at least 19 commissioned officers left the force after reaching retirement age and enjoying an extension of service provided for by the law.

The officers included eight senior assistant commissioners and 11 assistant commissioners.

Dr Chihuri was quoted then as saying many such senior officers had reached retirement age, but he was using provisions of the Police Act to renew their contracts.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald
More on: #Fired, #ZRP, #Police

Comments

turbo chargers

Samsung s7 phone on sale

Vw passat 1.8 cv

Mazda bongo truck ,2.2l diesel engine.mint condition

Huawei p9 lite

Huawei p9lite

Dj dama p.a system for hire for any invents

House to buy


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mugabe wanted Mnangagwa assassination to look like suicide

3 hrs ago | 1795 Views

Britain's female prime ministers sensible, says Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 811 Views

Sex workers bash peeping Tom

4 hrs ago | 1349 Views

Consumers raise concern over high levels of Service Charge

5 hrs ago | 456 Views

Bushiri arrest story an internet hoax

5 hrs ago | 1085 Views

Zimbabweans urged to rally behind Mnangagwa's 'coup' govt

7 hrs ago | 1495 Views

Former Zimbabwe expert appointed SABC COO - reports

7 hrs ago | 3350 Views

How to 'unsend' an accidental WhatsApp message

7 hrs ago | 3798 Views

Dabengwa named in new Eskom board

7 hrs ago | 3569 Views

Grace Mugabe's 3 supercars crash in Botswana, badly damaged

8 hrs ago | 12301 Views

Gutu threatening to derail MDC Alliance

8 hrs ago | 1137 Views

Mthwakazi threatens Mnangagwa's ZRP over rallies ban

8 hrs ago | 821 Views

Tsvangirai mourns Roy Bennett

8 hrs ago | 666 Views

Why did Rita Makarau resign from ZEC?

8 hrs ago | 1393 Views

Mushowe to meet his match in 2018 elections

8 hrs ago | 683 Views

Ex-CIO agent takes DG to court over dismissal

8 hrs ago | 1053 Views

'Bloody Zanu-PF, MDC primary elections loom'

8 hrs ago | 336 Views

Build Zimbabwe launches manifesto

8 hrs ago | 109 Views

Matebeles too alert to fall for the so called "New Era"

9 hrs ago | 522 Views

Overcoming Temptation

9 hrs ago | 241 Views

48 hour ultimatum for vendors, public transport operators

10 hrs ago | 1046 Views

Mugabe must apologise, says War vets

10 hrs ago | 1003 Views

Mnangagwa refuse to approve Mugabe's bloated entourage

10 hrs ago | 2315 Views

Banning MDC Alliance rally tragic

10 hrs ago | 1050 Views

Mphoko under corruption probe

10 hrs ago | 952 Views

Mnangagwa invites UN, EU

10 hrs ago | 1137 Views

Gutu, Biti tussle for Parliament seat

10 hrs ago | 724 Views

Mnangagwa buys Tsvangirai

10 hrs ago | 2606 Views

Sir Wicknell now a dad

10 hrs ago | 592 Views

'Zimbabwe to honour property rights'

10 hrs ago | 119 Views

Bosso chairmanship race takes a new twist

10 hrs ago | 344 Views

Mnangagwa's police ban MDC Alliance rally

10 hrs ago | 361 Views

'New Zimbabwe is coming'

10 hrs ago | 522 Views

Soldiers, police for vendors blitz

10 hrs ago | 374 Views

Mwazha pastor gets 11 years for rape

10 hrs ago | 421 Views

Doctors threaten to go on strike

10 hrs ago | 192 Views

Sangoma 'cures' cancer

10 hrs ago | 719 Views

'Tsvangirai risks a disgraceful exit'

10 hrs ago | 567 Views

Mzembi takes a rest from politics

13 hrs ago | 2330 Views

Dont blame Trump, blame African leaders!

14 hrs ago | 1293 Views

WATCH: 6 people burnt beyond recognition in kombi crash

14 hrs ago | 5390 Views

Cholera hits Zimbabwe, 4 die in Chegutu

15 hrs ago | 571 Views

Zanu PF youths call for Mohadi's wife's ouster

15 hrs ago | 5187 Views

Zimbabwe to honour property rights, says Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 1207 Views

Mnangagwa launches investment Policy

15 hrs ago | 1230 Views

Grace Mugabe Affidavits on use of cars by son

15 hrs ago | 2896 Views

UPDATE: Grace Mugabe's son detained at border post

15 hrs ago | 3975 Views

Zanu-PF finally drops 'pasi' slogans

16 hrs ago | 2354 Views

Chinamasa defends Obert Mpofu's wealth

16 hrs ago | 1768 Views

Govt reduces number of top cops to 11

16 hrs ago | 2476 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days