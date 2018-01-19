Mnangagwa preps for World Economic Forum

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday said the forthcoming World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland, is an opportune platform to show the world that Zimbabwe has transformed and is open for business.He said he would, during the assembly, tell would-be investors that their investments were safe under the new dispensation.The Head of State and Government and Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces has been invited to attend the organisation's 48th meeting, marking the first time Zimbabwe attends the forum.President Mnangagwa is one of the only 10 African leaders attending the prestigious indaba running from January 23 to 26."I have heard about Davos in the past," he said while addressing a town hall meeting with youths in Harare. "I understand this is a place where world leaders, best brains in industry and commerce, think tanks of nations go to assemble and exchange views. Where else could one want to be?"I am an amateur. I am going there to learn what is happening, to talk about my country, that it is open for investment."President Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe wanted to relate well with all nations in the world."I am going to guarantee those that can come and have businesses here that Zimbabwe will honour our part of obligation in relation to business, that Zimbabwe has transformed and now says we want to be part of you, we also need you," he said."Even those who were against us in the past, we are saying is there anything you want us to do in order for you to move away from being hostile to being friendly? We are friendly even if you are hostile. Why would you continue to be hostile?President Mnangagwa's invitation to Davos was in recognition of his efforts in turning around the economy.This year, the WEF brings together a record number of Heads of State, Government and international organisations alongside leaders from business, civil society, academia, the arts and media, offering the perfect platform for Zimbabwe to relay its message.Running under the theme, "Creating a Shared Future in a Fractured World", the meeting will focus on finding ways to reaffirm international cooperation on crucial shared interests, such as international security, the environment and the global economy.This year, a record number of leaders from G7 economies will participate, including Prime Minister of Italy Paolo Gentiloni, President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker, President of France Emmanuel Macron; Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Theresa May; Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau and United States President Donald Trump.Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India, as well as Member of Political Bureau and General Director of Chinese Communist Party Central Committee of the People's Republic of China Liu He will also attend.Some Presidents from the Middle East and Latin America would also be at the annual forum.