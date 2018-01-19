Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa preps for World Economic Forum

by Staff reporter
19 Jan 2018 at 05:55hrs | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday said the forthcoming World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland, is an opportune platform to show the world that Zimbabwe has transformed and is open for business.

He said he would, during the assembly, tell would-be investors that their investments were safe under the new dispensation.

The Head of State and Government and Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces has been invited to attend the organisation's 48th meeting, marking the first time Zimbabwe attends the forum.

President Mnangagwa is one of the only 10 African leaders attending the prestigious indaba running from January 23 to 26.

"I have heard about Davos in the past," he said while addressing a town hall meeting with youths in Harare. "I understand this is a place where world leaders, best brains in industry and commerce, think tanks of nations go to assemble and exchange views. Where else could one want to be?

"I am an amateur. I am going there to learn what is happening, to talk about my country, that it is open for investment."

President Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe wanted to relate well with all nations in the world.

"I am going to guarantee those that can come and have businesses here that Zimbabwe will honour our part of obligation in relation to business, that Zimbabwe has transformed and now says we want to be part of you, we also need you," he said.

"Even those who were against us in the past, we are saying is there anything you want us to do in order for you to move away from being hostile to being friendly? We are friendly even if you are hostile. Why would you continue to be hostile?

President Mnangagwa's invitation to Davos was in recognition of his efforts in turning around the economy.

This year, the WEF brings together a record number of Heads of State, Government and international organisations alongside leaders from business, civil society, academia, the arts and media, offering the perfect platform for Zimbabwe to relay its message.

Running under the theme, "Creating a Shared Future in a Fractured World", the meeting will focus on finding ways to reaffirm international cooperation on crucial shared interests, such as international security, the environment and the global economy.

This year, a record number of leaders from G7 economies will participate, including Prime Minister of Italy Paolo Gentiloni, President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker, President of France Emmanuel Macron; Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Theresa May; Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau and United States President Donald Trump.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India, as well as Member of Political Bureau and General Director of Chinese Communist Party Central Committee of the People's Republic of China Liu He will also attend.

Some Presidents from the Middle East and Latin America would also be at the annual forum.



Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald
More on: #Mnangagwa, #WEF, #Davos

Comments

turbo chargers

House to buy

Huawei p9 lite

Dj dama p.a system for hire for any invents

Mazda bongo truck ,2.2l diesel engine.mint condition

Vw passat 1.8 cv

Samsung s7 phone on sale

Huawei p9lite


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mugabe wanted Mnangagwa assassination to look like suicide

3 hrs ago | 1810 Views

Britain's female prime ministers sensible, says Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 815 Views

Sex workers bash peeping Tom

4 hrs ago | 1356 Views

Consumers raise concern over high levels of Service Charge

5 hrs ago | 459 Views

Bushiri arrest story an internet hoax

6 hrs ago | 1086 Views

Zimbabweans urged to rally behind Mnangagwa's 'coup' govt

7 hrs ago | 1497 Views

Former Zimbabwe expert appointed SABC COO - reports

7 hrs ago | 3354 Views

How to 'unsend' an accidental WhatsApp message

7 hrs ago | 3799 Views

Dabengwa named in new Eskom board

7 hrs ago | 3570 Views

Grace Mugabe's 3 supercars crash in Botswana, badly damaged

8 hrs ago | 12309 Views

Gutu threatening to derail MDC Alliance

8 hrs ago | 1138 Views

Mthwakazi threatens Mnangagwa's ZRP over rallies ban

8 hrs ago | 821 Views

Tsvangirai mourns Roy Bennett

8 hrs ago | 669 Views

Why did Rita Makarau resign from ZEC?

8 hrs ago | 1394 Views

Mushowe to meet his match in 2018 elections

8 hrs ago | 684 Views

Ex-CIO agent takes DG to court over dismissal

8 hrs ago | 1054 Views

'Bloody Zanu-PF, MDC primary elections loom'

8 hrs ago | 337 Views

Build Zimbabwe launches manifesto

8 hrs ago | 111 Views

Matebeles too alert to fall for the so called "New Era"

9 hrs ago | 522 Views

Overcoming Temptation

9 hrs ago | 242 Views

48 hour ultimatum for vendors, public transport operators

10 hrs ago | 1046 Views

Mugabe must apologise, says War vets

10 hrs ago | 1004 Views

Mnangagwa refuse to approve Mugabe's bloated entourage

10 hrs ago | 2315 Views

Banning MDC Alliance rally tragic

10 hrs ago | 1050 Views

Mphoko under corruption probe

10 hrs ago | 952 Views

Mnangagwa invites UN, EU

10 hrs ago | 1139 Views

Gutu, Biti tussle for Parliament seat

10 hrs ago | 724 Views

Mnangagwa buys Tsvangirai

10 hrs ago | 2608 Views

Sir Wicknell now a dad

10 hrs ago | 592 Views

'Zimbabwe to honour property rights'

10 hrs ago | 120 Views

Bosso chairmanship race takes a new twist

10 hrs ago | 345 Views

Mnangagwa's police ban MDC Alliance rally

10 hrs ago | 362 Views

'New Zimbabwe is coming'

10 hrs ago | 522 Views

Soldiers, police for vendors blitz

10 hrs ago | 374 Views

Mwazha pastor gets 11 years for rape

10 hrs ago | 422 Views

Doctors threaten to go on strike

10 hrs ago | 192 Views

Sangoma 'cures' cancer

10 hrs ago | 719 Views

'Tsvangirai risks a disgraceful exit'

10 hrs ago | 567 Views

Mzembi takes a rest from politics

13 hrs ago | 2330 Views

Dont blame Trump, blame African leaders!

14 hrs ago | 1295 Views

WATCH: 6 people burnt beyond recognition in kombi crash

14 hrs ago | 5392 Views

Cholera hits Zimbabwe, 4 die in Chegutu

15 hrs ago | 572 Views

Zanu PF youths call for Mohadi's wife's ouster

15 hrs ago | 5188 Views

Zimbabwe to honour property rights, says Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 1207 Views

Mnangagwa launches investment Policy

15 hrs ago | 1230 Views

Grace Mugabe Affidavits on use of cars by son

15 hrs ago | 2896 Views

UPDATE: Grace Mugabe's son detained at border post

15 hrs ago | 3976 Views

Zanu-PF finally drops 'pasi' slogans

16 hrs ago | 2354 Views

Chinamasa defends Obert Mpofu's wealth

16 hrs ago | 1768 Views

Govt reduces number of top cops to 11

16 hrs ago | 2476 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days