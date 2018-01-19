Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

STEM A-Level scholarships scrapped

by Staff reporter
19 Jan 2018 at 05:56hrs | Views
GOVERNMENT has suspended paying fees for Advanced level STEM students saying it will be wrapping up the programme with students already on its roll.

The Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics students were funded by the Zimbabwe Manpower Development Fund (Zimdef).

Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Minister, Professor Amon Murwira yesterday said this during his tour of universities and polytechnics at Bulawayo Polytechnic as part of his address on the vision and 100 day plan for the Ministry.

He said funds from Zimdef would be channelled to manpower development by supporting students in institutions of higher learning.

"We are no longer going to sponsor any more students, except the ones who are already on the roll. The ones that we already started paying for will have their fees paid until they complete.

"We are not going to take a second batch which means we are liberating the money. Why are we liberating it? For apprenticeships, that's what we are trying to do," said Prof Murwira.

He said forensic audit at Zimdef which saw the suspension of the parastatal's top management was meant to ascertain the usage of funds.

"We are re-examining Zimdef and its allocations, it's public knowledge that we are doing a forensic audit on Zimdef. What we are trying to find out with the forensic audit is how money has been used. It's not a witch hunting exercise but a fact finding mission so that we completely understand what happened with the money," said Prof Murwira.

"One of the things that we have said is that with the STEM, students at high school were receiving STEM grants when they are at private schools. It doesn't make sense," he said.

Minister Murwira said Government money was supposed to assist the needy hence the decison  to stop paying fees for STEM students so that the money is channelled to manpower development.

Prof Murwira said his Ministry's mandate was to train teachers and not pupils in primary or secondary school.

"Remember these are pupils in primary and secondary education, what we do is to train teachers to go and teach students. It means our science teachers' programme is the one that should actually receive money so that we train enough teachers.

"These are the things we are moving towards and we've already said the apprenticeship programme is going to receive a boost because we want people who are hands on and can participate in the industrialisation agenda," he said.

The higher education Minister said the STEM initiative was not new.

"So sometimes when you hear a jingle, you think it's new, it's not new, we only have to emphasise on it and training is done at appropriate levels because Zimdef is Manpower development fund. It is meant to develop people in the tertiary, students on attachment even from higher education institutions depending on the money that is available," he said.

Prof Murwira said they were researching on how they could give stipends to  students at higher and tertiary education institutions.

The STEM programme was launched by former Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo in 2016 and has beneficiaries totalling 10 495.

There are about 5 431 Upper Sixth formers who will be the last batch paid for by Zimdef.

Zimdef last year paid out about $3, 9 million for both classes as well as examination fees for the Upper Sixth formers.

Professor Moyo was arrested by Zimbabwean authorities on November 2, 2016 for allegedly  misappropriating more than $400 000 from Zimdef.

The scandal also implicated his deputy, Dr Godfrey Gandawa, Zimdef chief executive Mr Frederick Mandizvidza and Zimdef principal director (finance) Mr Nicholas Mapute.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald

Comments

Mazda bongo truck ,2.2l diesel engine.mint condition

Huawei p9 lite

Huawei p9lite

House to buy

Dj dama p.a system for hire for any invents

Samsung s7 phone on sale

turbo chargers

Vw passat 1.8 cv


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mugabe wanted Mnangagwa assassination to look like suicide

3 hrs ago | 1816 Views

Britain's female prime ministers sensible, says Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 819 Views

Sex workers bash peeping Tom

4 hrs ago | 1359 Views

Consumers raise concern over high levels of Service Charge

5 hrs ago | 459 Views

Bushiri arrest story an internet hoax

6 hrs ago | 1086 Views

Zimbabweans urged to rally behind Mnangagwa's 'coup' govt

7 hrs ago | 1497 Views

Former Zimbabwe expert appointed SABC COO - reports

7 hrs ago | 3354 Views

How to 'unsend' an accidental WhatsApp message

7 hrs ago | 3802 Views

Dabengwa named in new Eskom board

7 hrs ago | 3570 Views

Grace Mugabe's 3 supercars crash in Botswana, badly damaged

8 hrs ago | 12317 Views

Gutu threatening to derail MDC Alliance

8 hrs ago | 1138 Views

Mthwakazi threatens Mnangagwa's ZRP over rallies ban

8 hrs ago | 821 Views

Tsvangirai mourns Roy Bennett

8 hrs ago | 669 Views

Why did Rita Makarau resign from ZEC?

8 hrs ago | 1394 Views

Mushowe to meet his match in 2018 elections

8 hrs ago | 684 Views

Ex-CIO agent takes DG to court over dismissal

8 hrs ago | 1054 Views

'Bloody Zanu-PF, MDC primary elections loom'

8 hrs ago | 337 Views

Build Zimbabwe launches manifesto

8 hrs ago | 111 Views

Matebeles too alert to fall for the so called "New Era"

9 hrs ago | 522 Views

Overcoming Temptation

9 hrs ago | 242 Views

48 hour ultimatum for vendors, public transport operators

10 hrs ago | 1046 Views

Mugabe must apologise, says War vets

10 hrs ago | 1004 Views

Mnangagwa refuse to approve Mugabe's bloated entourage

10 hrs ago | 2315 Views

Banning MDC Alliance rally tragic

10 hrs ago | 1050 Views

Mphoko under corruption probe

10 hrs ago | 952 Views

Mnangagwa invites UN, EU

10 hrs ago | 1141 Views

Gutu, Biti tussle for Parliament seat

10 hrs ago | 725 Views

Mnangagwa buys Tsvangirai

10 hrs ago | 2608 Views

Sir Wicknell now a dad

10 hrs ago | 592 Views

'Zimbabwe to honour property rights'

10 hrs ago | 120 Views

Bosso chairmanship race takes a new twist

10 hrs ago | 345 Views

Mnangagwa's police ban MDC Alliance rally

10 hrs ago | 362 Views

'New Zimbabwe is coming'

10 hrs ago | 522 Views

Soldiers, police for vendors blitz

10 hrs ago | 374 Views

Mwazha pastor gets 11 years for rape

10 hrs ago | 422 Views

Doctors threaten to go on strike

10 hrs ago | 192 Views

Sangoma 'cures' cancer

10 hrs ago | 719 Views

'Tsvangirai risks a disgraceful exit'

10 hrs ago | 568 Views

Mzembi takes a rest from politics

13 hrs ago | 2330 Views

Dont blame Trump, blame African leaders!

14 hrs ago | 1296 Views

WATCH: 6 people burnt beyond recognition in kombi crash

14 hrs ago | 5393 Views

Cholera hits Zimbabwe, 4 die in Chegutu

15 hrs ago | 572 Views

Zanu PF youths call for Mohadi's wife's ouster

15 hrs ago | 5191 Views

Zimbabwe to honour property rights, says Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 1207 Views

Mnangagwa launches investment Policy

15 hrs ago | 1230 Views

Grace Mugabe Affidavits on use of cars by son

15 hrs ago | 2896 Views

UPDATE: Grace Mugabe's son detained at border post

15 hrs ago | 3976 Views

Zanu-PF finally drops 'pasi' slogans

16 hrs ago | 2354 Views

Chinamasa defends Obert Mpofu's wealth

16 hrs ago | 1768 Views

Govt reduces number of top cops to 11

16 hrs ago | 2476 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days