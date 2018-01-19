Latest News Editor's Choice


11 Zanu-PF MPs expelled

by Staff reporter
19 Jan 2018
Parliament yesterday expelled eleven Zanu-PF legislators after the ruling party notified the august House that they no longer represented the interests of the revolutionary party.

This brings the number of Zanu-PF MPs that have been expelled from Parliament to 16 after five other legislators were ejected last month.

The ruling party's Extraordinary Congress held in November last year upheld the expulsion of G40 members who were accused of fomenting chaos and division in both the party and Government.

Those expelled last month are Dr Ignatius Chombo (Zvimba North), Professor Jonathan Moyo (Tsholotsho North) and Messrs Saviour Kasukuwere (Mount Darwin South), Kudzanai Chipanga (Makoni West) and Ms Mandiitawepi Chimene (Makoni South).

Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Mabel Chinomona made the announcement of the additional expulsions yesterday.

The affected legislators are Makhosini Hlongwane (Mberengwa East), Shadreck Mashayamombe (Harare South), Dr Daniel Shumba (Masvingo Urban), Dr Walter Mzembi (Masvingo South), Tapiwanashe Matangaidze (Shurugwi South), Wonder Mashange (Rushinga), Jappy Jaboon (Bikita South), Sarah Mahoka (Hurungwe East), Dr Paul Chimedza (Gutu South), Anastancia Ndlovu (Proportionate Representation) and Dr Samuel Undenge (Chimanimani East).

Chinomona said Parliament had received the notification from Zanu-PF yesterday that the legislators had ceased to be members of the party.

The eleven were recalled in terms of Section 129 (1) (k) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe.

Section 129 (1) says: "The seat of a Member of Parliament becomes vacant if the member has ceased to belong to the political party of which he or she was a member when elected to Parliament and the political party concerned, by written notice to the Speaker or the president of the Senate, as the case may be, has declared that the member has ceased to belong to it."

The constituencies that used to be represented by the expelled members have since been declared vacant.

"Pursuant to the above, I do hereby inform this august House that vacancies have arisen in the constituencies stated above by the operation of the law and the necessary administrative measures will be taken to inform His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, and the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission of the existence of the vacancies in line with Section 39 (1) of the Electoral Act (Chapter 2:13) as amended," said Chinomona.

Soon after the announcement, Honourable Ndlovu and Matangaidze, who were seated in the chamber, packed their belongings before walking out of the House.

Source - chronicle
Most Popular In 7 Days