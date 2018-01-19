82% A-Level pass rate

News / National

THE Government has released Advanced Level results for 2017.About 82 percent of the candidates passed the examinations with a Grade E or better.Primary and Secondary Education Minister Professor Paul Mavhima yesterday said the pass rate dropped by two percent from the previous year.He said candidates should start collecting their results today. "The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education and the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council are pleased to announce the release of the November 2017 Advanced Level examination results. We would like to commend all centre heads for running this examination session with integrity and due diligence," said Prof Mavhima.He said 49 494 candidates sat for last year's examination."The overall pass rate for the Zimbabwe School Examination Council Advanced level examinations November 2017 is 82.6 percent compared to 84,2 percent pass rate for November 2016," he said.The number of school candidates for the November 2017 was 40 394. Of these, 40 078 wrote two or more subjects and 34 691 obtained Grade E or better in two or more subjects, yielding an 86,6 percent pass rate.Prof Mavhima said 9 100 candidates sat for the examination as private candidates.He said of the private candidates 8 212 wrote two or more subjects with 5 183 obtained a Grade E or better translating to 63, 1 percent pass rate. Prof Mavhima said 18 137 female candidates sat last year examinations with the pass rate dropping from 91,6 percent to 89,6 percent."The total number of school male candidates who sat for the same examinations was 22 256, which is 4 120 more than their female counterparts. A total of 22 086 male school candidates wrote two or more subjects and 18 568 passed with two or more subjects. This translates to 84,07 percent pass rate compared to 86,4 percent recorded in 2016," said Prof Mavhima. He said 29 special needs candidates sat for last year examinations with 20 of them being visually impaired and using Braille while nine received enlarged print.