'G40 cabal violated constitution,' says Mnangagwa

by Staff reporter

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has said the military intervention under "Operation Restore Legacy", which ushered in a new political dispensation, was in line with the constitutional mandate of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF).Briefing the Zimbabwean community here on Wednesday about the political developments that saw him coming to power following the resignation of former President Robert Mugabe two months ago, Mnangagwa said the G40 cabal had created a constitutional crisis in the country, taking advantage of their proximity to then the First Family via the former First Lady, Grace Mugabe.He said the situation had deteriorated to the extent that the G40 cabal, fronted mainly by the likes of former Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko, Professor Jonathan Moyo, the former First Lady, Saviour Kasukuwere, Dr Ignatius Chombo, Kudzai Chipanga and Patrick Zhuwao, were usurping constitutionally guarded executive, legislative and judicial roles. The ZDF could not sit back and helplessly watch such abuse and violation of the supreme law of the country, said the President."I know that you followed the political development process but I should fully explain that to fill in the gaps in the understanding of that process."The situation had deteriorated to the extent that the role of the executive, the judiciary and legislature was no longer distinguishable. We had a cabal that was using the former First Lady (Amai Mugabe) to participate in the executive, judicial and legislative roles against the constitution," explained Mnangagwa."That was a gross violation of the constitution and it was ZDF's duty to protect the constitution. When the ZDF led by General (Constantino) Chiwenga (RTD) realised that (former) President (Robert Mugabe) no longer had the capacity to uphold the tenets of the constitution, they intervened."The President said the historic transition was the most peaceful and was roundly endorsed by a cross-section of Zimbabweans who joined war veterans and mainstream opposition parties in a solidarity rally and marches across provinces, seeking former President Mugabe's ouster.He said his re-instatement and ascension to the Presidency of both the ruling Zanu-PF party and Government was a transparent process engineered by a majority in the revolutionary party's Central Committee in line with its constitution. In the meantime, Parliament was also instituting proceedings to impeach Mugabe who quickly opted to resign, paving the way for his elevation."The legislature also felt the former head of state no longer had the capacity to lead," said Mnangagwa.The President said impeachment could have meant loss of status or imprisonment on the part of the sitting President at the time.Throughout all these processes, said Mnangagwa, the party and Government followed constitutional guidelines hence the endorsement of the smooth transition by the regional and international community.The G40 cabal leaders had to be expelled from the party and lost their posts in Government as a result. Some of them are being sought after by authorities for abuse of office during their tenure.President Mnangagwa also had the opportunity to narrate his unceremonious expulsion from Zanu-PF and how he dramatically escaped attempts to eliminate him when he skipped the border to Mozambique and later, with the help of friends, found his way to South Africa, where he stayed for about 14 days before coming back home to lead.He also recalled how he was vilified during interface rallies across provinces and survived poisoning attempts.Mnangagwa, however, implored Zimbabweans to forgive and move forward with a focus on rebuilding the economy while cherishing unity, peace and love.