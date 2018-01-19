Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Wife burns hubby

by Staff reporter
19 Jan 2018 at 06:01hrs | Views
HELL hath no fury like a woman scorned! A 26-year-old Tsvingwe man is in excruciating moment at Mutare Provincial Hospital after being scalded with hot cooking oil while asleep in a shocking act of domestic violence by his estranged wife over allegations of promiscuity.

Tinashe Mutsamba is admitted in the hospital's burns unit, nursing severe burns to his face, neck, chest, hands and abdomen.

His wife, Casilda Mavherevhedze (21), argues she committed the offence out of anger and was fed up with Tinashe's promiscuous and violent nature.

Casilda allegedly fled her matrimonial home, abandoning her four- month-old baby, but Lady Luck eluded her when she was "arrested" by a mob while hiding at a relative's place within the vicinity.

The incident occurred at house number 226, Tsvingwe high-density suburb, Penhalonga, on January 13, this year. The accused is facing charges under Section 4 as read with Section 3 (1) of the Domestic Violence Act Chapter 5:16 which make such conduct a punishable offence.

When The Weekender visited Tsvingwe high-density suburb on Monday the incident was fresh on the lips of shocked residents.

It was established that an altercation ensued on Friday January 12, 2018 evening with Casilda accusing Tinashe of being promiscuous and unfaithful to her. Tinashe denied the allegations and retired to bed at around 9pm. He left Casilda feeding the baby.

At around 1am, Casilda allegedly heated cooking oil and poured it on a sleeping Tinashe. He was burnt on the face, neck, and chest, among other body parts. Casilda fled the scene, leaving her baby unattended.

Tinashe screamed as he writhed in pain, drawing the attention of neighbours, who together with his mother Tsitsi Pasanduka rushed him to Mutare Provincial Hospital, where he is still admitted.

His mother made a report to police. A resident who was only identified as Marume said it was disturbing that such a young woman had plotted to eliminate her husband in such a callous manner.

"This is the second incident in Penhalonga for a woman to scald a husband with hot cooking oil. It is so disturbing to think that such a young woman has the guts to perpetrate such crude violence against her husband.

"We all know Tinashe is a ladies' man; he loves ladies so much despite the fact that he is married and everybody in this neighbourhood knows that. On Friday, the couple had an altercation over Tinashe's (alleged) infidelity, but he kept denying the allegations though," said Marume.

Marume, who is the couple's neighbour, said early on Saturday morning he heard loud screams from the couple's house.

Sensing danger, he rushed to investigate and discovered that Casilda had committed the heinous act of cruelty and vanished from the scene.Another neighbour identified as Mai Makare likened Casilda's conduct to an untamed horse.

"She is not cultured and should not have acted that way. We condemn her untamed ways. It's an abominable thing to do. If she needed recourse, she should have approached either the civil court, family or community elders to address the matter. You cannot employ evil tactics to eliminate your husband while asleep, no," she said.

Casilda has since appeared before Mutare provincial magistrate Mr Tendai Mahwe, who convicted her on her own plea of guilty.Her sentencing was adjourned to today (Friday). She is in remand custody.

The adjournment was meant to give prosecutor Mr Fletcher Karombe time to get and furnish him with Tinashe's medical report.In mitigation, Casilda told the court that she was angry and revenging against her husband abusive nature.She said Tinashe was in the habit of assaulting her each time she raised issues of his alleged promiscuity.

"Your Worship, I had had enough of my husband's abusive actions. Ever since we married last year, I have been his punching bag. He bashes me day and night, even when I was pregnant. I have a four-month-old baby, but that doesn't matter to him at all as he keeps on assaulting me for no reason," she said.

To bolster her defence, Casilda removed the pink and purple jacket she was wearing to expose before Mr Mahwe multiple scars on her body that she attributed to Tinashe's attacks.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - manicapost
More on: #Burn, #Wife, #Hubby

Comments

Vw passat 1.8 cv

Huawei p9lite

turbo chargers

Huawei p9 lite

Samsung s7 phone on sale

Dj dama p.a system for hire for any invents

Mazda bongo truck ,2.2l diesel engine.mint condition

House to buy


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mugabe wanted Mnangagwa assassination to look like suicide

3 hrs ago | 1773 Views

Britain's female prime ministers sensible, says Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 802 Views

Sex workers bash peeping Tom

4 hrs ago | 1337 Views

Consumers raise concern over high levels of Service Charge

5 hrs ago | 453 Views

Bushiri arrest story an internet hoax

5 hrs ago | 1083 Views

Zimbabweans urged to rally behind Mnangagwa's 'coup' govt

7 hrs ago | 1490 Views

Former Zimbabwe expert appointed SABC COO - reports

7 hrs ago | 3342 Views

How to 'unsend' an accidental WhatsApp message

7 hrs ago | 3795 Views

Dabengwa named in new Eskom board

7 hrs ago | 3567 Views

Grace Mugabe's 3 supercars crash in Botswana, badly damaged

8 hrs ago | 12275 Views

Gutu threatening to derail MDC Alliance

8 hrs ago | 1136 Views

Mthwakazi threatens Mnangagwa's ZRP over rallies ban

8 hrs ago | 821 Views

Tsvangirai mourns Roy Bennett

8 hrs ago | 665 Views

Why did Rita Makarau resign from ZEC?

8 hrs ago | 1388 Views

Mushowe to meet his match in 2018 elections

8 hrs ago | 682 Views

Ex-CIO agent takes DG to court over dismissal

8 hrs ago | 1053 Views

'Bloody Zanu-PF, MDC primary elections loom'

8 hrs ago | 336 Views

Build Zimbabwe launches manifesto

8 hrs ago | 109 Views

Matebeles too alert to fall for the so called "New Era"

9 hrs ago | 521 Views

Overcoming Temptation

9 hrs ago | 241 Views

48 hour ultimatum for vendors, public transport operators

9 hrs ago | 1045 Views

Mugabe must apologise, says War vets

9 hrs ago | 1002 Views

Mnangagwa refuse to approve Mugabe's bloated entourage

10 hrs ago | 2314 Views

Banning MDC Alliance rally tragic

10 hrs ago | 1049 Views

Mphoko under corruption probe

10 hrs ago | 951 Views

Mnangagwa invites UN, EU

10 hrs ago | 1136 Views

Gutu, Biti tussle for Parliament seat

10 hrs ago | 724 Views

Mnangagwa buys Tsvangirai

10 hrs ago | 2606 Views

Sir Wicknell now a dad

10 hrs ago | 591 Views

'Zimbabwe to honour property rights'

10 hrs ago | 119 Views

Bosso chairmanship race takes a new twist

10 hrs ago | 341 Views

Mnangagwa's police ban MDC Alliance rally

10 hrs ago | 361 Views

'New Zimbabwe is coming'

10 hrs ago | 521 Views

Soldiers, police for vendors blitz

10 hrs ago | 374 Views

Mwazha pastor gets 11 years for rape

10 hrs ago | 421 Views

Doctors threaten to go on strike

10 hrs ago | 192 Views

Sangoma 'cures' cancer

10 hrs ago | 713 Views

'Tsvangirai risks a disgraceful exit'

10 hrs ago | 566 Views

Mzembi takes a rest from politics

13 hrs ago | 2330 Views

Dont blame Trump, blame African leaders!

14 hrs ago | 1293 Views

WATCH: 6 people burnt beyond recognition in kombi crash

14 hrs ago | 5388 Views

Cholera hits Zimbabwe, 4 die in Chegutu

15 hrs ago | 571 Views

Zanu PF youths call for Mohadi's wife's ouster

15 hrs ago | 5186 Views

Zimbabwe to honour property rights, says Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 1207 Views

Mnangagwa launches investment Policy

15 hrs ago | 1230 Views

Grace Mugabe Affidavits on use of cars by son

15 hrs ago | 2896 Views

UPDATE: Grace Mugabe's son detained at border post

15 hrs ago | 3972 Views

Zanu-PF finally drops 'pasi' slogans

15 hrs ago | 2354 Views

Chinamasa defends Obert Mpofu's wealth

16 hrs ago | 1766 Views

Govt reduces number of top cops to 11

16 hrs ago | 2476 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days