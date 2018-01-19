Wife burns hubby

News / National

by Staff reporter

HELL hath no fury like a woman scorned! A 26-year-old Tsvingwe man is in excruciating moment at Mutare Provincial Hospital after being scalded with hot cooking oil while asleep in a shocking act of domestic violence by his estranged wife over allegations of promiscuity.Tinashe Mutsamba is admitted in the hospital's burns unit, nursing severe burns to his face, neck, chest, hands and abdomen.His wife, Casilda Mavherevhedze (21), argues she committed the offence out of anger and was fed up with Tinashe's promiscuous and violent nature.Casilda allegedly fled her matrimonial home, abandoning her four- month-old baby, but Lady Luck eluded her when she was "arrested" by a mob while hiding at a relative's place within the vicinity.The incident occurred at house number 226, Tsvingwe high-density suburb, Penhalonga, on January 13, this year. The accused is facing charges under Section 4 as read with Section 3 (1) of the Domestic Violence Act Chapter 5:16 which make such conduct a punishable offence.When The Weekender visited Tsvingwe high-density suburb on Monday the incident was fresh on the lips of shocked residents.It was established that an altercation ensued on Friday January 12, 2018 evening with Casilda accusing Tinashe of being promiscuous and unfaithful to her. Tinashe denied the allegations and retired to bed at around 9pm. He left Casilda feeding the baby.At around 1am, Casilda allegedly heated cooking oil and poured it on a sleeping Tinashe. He was burnt on the face, neck, and chest, among other body parts. Casilda fled the scene, leaving her baby unattended.Tinashe screamed as he writhed in pain, drawing the attention of neighbours, who together with his mother Tsitsi Pasanduka rushed him to Mutare Provincial Hospital, where he is still admitted.His mother made a report to police. A resident who was only identified as Marume said it was disturbing that such a young woman had plotted to eliminate her husband in such a callous manner."This is the second incident in Penhalonga for a woman to scald a husband with hot cooking oil. It is so disturbing to think that such a young woman has the guts to perpetrate such crude violence against her husband."We all know Tinashe is a ladies' man; he loves ladies so much despite the fact that he is married and everybody in this neighbourhood knows that. On Friday, the couple had an altercation over Tinashe's (alleged) infidelity, but he kept denying the allegations though," said Marume.Marume, who is the couple's neighbour, said early on Saturday morning he heard loud screams from the couple's house.Sensing danger, he rushed to investigate and discovered that Casilda had committed the heinous act of cruelty and vanished from the scene.Another neighbour identified as Mai Makare likened Casilda's conduct to an untamed horse."She is not cultured and should not have acted that way. We condemn her untamed ways. It's an abominable thing to do. If she needed recourse, she should have approached either the civil court, family or community elders to address the matter. You cannot employ evil tactics to eliminate your husband while asleep, no," she said.Casilda has since appeared before Mutare provincial magistrate Mr Tendai Mahwe, who convicted her on her own plea of guilty.Her sentencing was adjourned to today (Friday). She is in remand custody.The adjournment was meant to give prosecutor Mr Fletcher Karombe time to get and furnish him with Tinashe's medical report.In mitigation, Casilda told the court that she was angry and revenging against her husband abusive nature.She said Tinashe was in the habit of assaulting her each time she raised issues of his alleged promiscuity."Your Worship, I had had enough of my husband's abusive actions. Ever since we married last year, I have been his punching bag. He bashes me day and night, even when I was pregnant. I have a four-month-old baby, but that doesn't matter to him at all as he keeps on assaulting me for no reason," she said.To bolster her defence, Casilda removed the pink and purple jacket she was wearing to expose before Mr Mahwe multiple scars on her body that she attributed to Tinashe's attacks.