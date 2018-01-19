Govt orders salary freeze in parastatals

News / National

by Staff reporter

Government has imposed a salary and benefits freeze for management at State Enterprises and Parastatals amid plans to have the salaries reflect their performance.There are suggestions that the obtaining salaries and benefits be slashed because they are "unsustainable".All heads of ministries have been directed to cascade the developments to all SEPS under their administrative portfolios.Once the information has been sent to the parastatal bosses, they are directed to respond in writing, indicating that they got the correspondence from their superiors.