Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Govt orders salary freeze in parastatals

by Staff reporter
19 Jan 2018 at 06:11hrs | Views
Government has imposed a salary and benefits freeze for management at State Enterprises and Parastatals amid plans to have the salaries reflect their performance.

There are suggestions that the obtaining salaries and benefits be slashed because they are "unsustainable".

All heads of ministries have been directed to cascade the developments to all SEPS under their administrative portfolios.

Once the information has been sent to the parastatal bosses, they are directed to respond in writing, indicating that they got the correspondence from their superiors.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Business Weekly

Comments

turbo chargers

Samsung s7 phone on sale

Vw passat 1.8 cv

Mazda bongo truck ,2.2l diesel engine.mint condition

Huawei p9 lite

Huawei p9lite

Dj dama p.a system for hire for any invents

House to buy


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mugabe wanted Mnangagwa assassination to look like suicide

3 hrs ago | 1795 Views

Britain's female prime ministers sensible, says Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 811 Views

Sex workers bash peeping Tom

4 hrs ago | 1349 Views

Consumers raise concern over high levels of Service Charge

5 hrs ago | 457 Views

Bushiri arrest story an internet hoax

5 hrs ago | 1085 Views

Zimbabweans urged to rally behind Mnangagwa's 'coup' govt

7 hrs ago | 1495 Views

Former Zimbabwe expert appointed SABC COO - reports

7 hrs ago | 3350 Views

How to 'unsend' an accidental WhatsApp message

7 hrs ago | 3798 Views

Dabengwa named in new Eskom board

7 hrs ago | 3569 Views

Grace Mugabe's 3 supercars crash in Botswana, badly damaged

8 hrs ago | 12301 Views

Gutu threatening to derail MDC Alliance

8 hrs ago | 1137 Views

Mthwakazi threatens Mnangagwa's ZRP over rallies ban

8 hrs ago | 821 Views

Tsvangirai mourns Roy Bennett

8 hrs ago | 666 Views

Why did Rita Makarau resign from ZEC?

8 hrs ago | 1393 Views

Mushowe to meet his match in 2018 elections

8 hrs ago | 683 Views

Ex-CIO agent takes DG to court over dismissal

8 hrs ago | 1053 Views

'Bloody Zanu-PF, MDC primary elections loom'

8 hrs ago | 336 Views

Build Zimbabwe launches manifesto

8 hrs ago | 109 Views

Matebeles too alert to fall for the so called "New Era"

9 hrs ago | 522 Views

Overcoming Temptation

9 hrs ago | 242 Views

48 hour ultimatum for vendors, public transport operators

10 hrs ago | 1046 Views

Mugabe must apologise, says War vets

10 hrs ago | 1003 Views

Mnangagwa refuse to approve Mugabe's bloated entourage

10 hrs ago | 2315 Views

Banning MDC Alliance rally tragic

10 hrs ago | 1050 Views

Mphoko under corruption probe

10 hrs ago | 952 Views

Mnangagwa invites UN, EU

10 hrs ago | 1137 Views

Gutu, Biti tussle for Parliament seat

10 hrs ago | 724 Views

Mnangagwa buys Tsvangirai

10 hrs ago | 2606 Views

Sir Wicknell now a dad

10 hrs ago | 592 Views

'Zimbabwe to honour property rights'

10 hrs ago | 119 Views

Bosso chairmanship race takes a new twist

10 hrs ago | 344 Views

Mnangagwa's police ban MDC Alliance rally

10 hrs ago | 361 Views

'New Zimbabwe is coming'

10 hrs ago | 522 Views

Soldiers, police for vendors blitz

10 hrs ago | 374 Views

Mwazha pastor gets 11 years for rape

10 hrs ago | 421 Views

Doctors threaten to go on strike

10 hrs ago | 192 Views

Sangoma 'cures' cancer

10 hrs ago | 719 Views

'Tsvangirai risks a disgraceful exit'

10 hrs ago | 567 Views

Mzembi takes a rest from politics

13 hrs ago | 2330 Views

Dont blame Trump, blame African leaders!

14 hrs ago | 1293 Views

WATCH: 6 people burnt beyond recognition in kombi crash

14 hrs ago | 5390 Views

Cholera hits Zimbabwe, 4 die in Chegutu

15 hrs ago | 571 Views

Zanu PF youths call for Mohadi's wife's ouster

15 hrs ago | 5187 Views

Zimbabwe to honour property rights, says Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 1207 Views

Mnangagwa launches investment Policy

15 hrs ago | 1230 Views

Grace Mugabe Affidavits on use of cars by son

15 hrs ago | 2896 Views

UPDATE: Grace Mugabe's son detained at border post

15 hrs ago | 3976 Views

Zanu-PF finally drops 'pasi' slogans

16 hrs ago | 2354 Views

Chinamasa defends Obert Mpofu's wealth

16 hrs ago | 1768 Views

Govt reduces number of top cops to 11

16 hrs ago | 2476 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days