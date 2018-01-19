Zimbabwe banks reject EU financial bailout

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwean banks have since last year been rejecting access to credit facilities from European banks for on-lending to productive sectors, citing the possibility of failure to repay the loans because of uncertainty caused bond notes.RBZ governor John Mangudya introduced US$200 million bond notes, backed facility in November 2016, to ease a biting cash and liquidity crunch.The move, however, backfired as it resulted in a crisis in confidence and capital flight causing the emergence of a strong foreign currency black market.