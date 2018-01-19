Zimra appoints new boss

News / National

by Staff reporter

The government has appointed a new Zimbabwe Revenue Authority Commissioner General as the state seek to rejuvenate its operations and clear all the wrong doings by the Robert Mugabe administration in the past.Faith Mazani is the new Comm-General of ZIMRA, replacing Gershem Pasi. Mazani joins ZIMRA from the IMF, where she was a Regional Revenue Assistance advisor.She's ex-Deloitte and Touche and has also worked as Commissioner of Domestic Taxes at the Swaziland Revenue Authority