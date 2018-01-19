Parliament calls for Obert Mpofu, Supa Mandiwanzira probe

News / National

by Staff reporter

The National Assembly has ratcheted up pressure on President Emmerson Mnangagwa, calling on him to take action against Cabinet ministers accused of improper conduct.Led by Mabvuku Tafara Member of Parliament James Maridadi, the lawmakers were seething with anger on Wednesday over Mnangagwa's inaction on some of his lieutenants who have been fingered in acts of corruption.They specifically mentioned Home Affairs minister Obert Mpofu and Information Communication Technology (ICT) minister Supa Mandiwanzira, whom they said must be brought before the courts of law to clear their names.