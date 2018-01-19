Zanu-PF Youth League to honour Mugabe

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zanu-PF Youth League will on February 21 present a cake to former President Robert Mugabe, as part of his birthday commemorations.Mugabe turns 94 this year.His birthday on February 21, is now a public holiday known as Robert Mugabe National Youth Day.Zanu-PF Youth League secretary Pupurai Togarepi yesterday said youths in all the provinces would hold various activities to mark the day.He said there would be no national celebrations as has been the case in the past years."We will not do that usual big gathering, drinking and merry making," Togarepi said. "We are trying to localise the commemorations. It is a holiday and everyone in Zimbabwe will be celebrating, but commemorations will be done in various ways this time around."We are planning to present a cake to him, sing a birthday song for him, congratulate him and wish him many more years. He is our icon and we value his contribution to this country."On activities lined up, Togarepi said: "The activities will be done in various provinces even at ward level. Youths are encouraged to engage in corporate social responsibility activities like clean-up campaigns, visiting the elderly and assisting them in whatever way."We will be encouraging youths to be responsible citizens always. These activities will be done on the actual day of Mugabe's birthday."The day should also see youths reflecting on development in their communities."