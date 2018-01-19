MDC mourns the passing of the struggle veteran Roy Bennett

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

The MDC is greatly saddened by the untimely passing of democratic struggle veteran Roy Bennet and his wife Heather in a tragic helicopter crash in North America today.MDC National Spokesperson, Kurauone Chihwayi said a selfless servant of the people, a brave and dedicated cadre, Bennett leaves a deep void in the Zimbabwean community, moreover in the struggle to democratizing our beloved nation."As a dedicated democracy and freedom fighter, Mr Bennett bore the brunt of the brutality of the Zanu PF despotic rule during the land-grabbing era when his family was severely assaulted at their farm by the ruling party hooligans, leading to her pregnant wife's subsequent miscarriage. In 2005, Bennett also spent considerable time in prison under harsh, racist and inhuman conditions at the hands of state security personnel," said Chihwayi."The MDC and the Zimbabwean community owe their gratitude to comrades such as Bennett whose immense contribution to the struggle against injustice, human rights violations and oppression cannot go unsung. The struggle and the movement are much poorer without him. We convey our heartfelt condolences to the Bennett family and the MDC-T. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this very difficult time of grief."