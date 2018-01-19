Gukurahundi is not a bygone - Zapu

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

Zapu spokesperson Iphithule Thembani Maphosa has said President Emmerson Mnangagwa must not imagine that Gukurahundi can be a bygone after he recently challenged the nation that people must let bygones be bygones."While President Mnangagwa reiterates that we should let bygones be bygones, I reiterate that Gukurahundi isn't a bygone but a genocidal crime on Zapu supporters, members and leadership. He reiterates that what happened in the past cannot be changed, as I reiterate that justice must be served concerning Gukurahundi. While he reiterates that Gukurahundi is a closed page, I remind the President one can never close a page without reading it," he said."Gukurahundi isn't a matter he or anybody can easily wish away. Many have lost lives calling for closure under Mugabe, let it not be in vain. Also, may President Mnangagwa rise above Mugabe's pettiness and arrogance concerning this matter? It has to be resolved. May the President take heed please. Its the people who say so."