Demoted Zanu PF politicians in Gwanda go on solo vote buying campaign ahead of polls

by Stephen Jakes
19 Jan 2018 at 07:42hrs | Views
Some demoted Zanu PF officials are reported to have gone on a solo vote buying campaign in the Gwanda north after the President Emmerson Mnangagwa led administration dumped them for their links to the G40 that angled for former first lady Grace Mugabe to succeed her husband Robert Mugabe.

According to villagers in ward 2 an 1 in Gwanda North, former Councillor for ward two Sister Bhebhe and legislator Madodana Sibanda who were mentioned in the long list of property members demoted, last week distributed a paltry 2kg rice to each villager at the Datata centre and Nkashe in the two wards.

Villagers said the two politicians revealed that they are likely to contest as independent candidates in the elections following their ouster from their positions in the party.

However, the villagers said they were disappointed that the two could make them walk long distance only to receive 2kg rice which is one meal for some families.

"These hopeless politicians wasted our time calling us only for 2kg rice. We could have stayed at home to do some work that can benefit us more than that useless rice," said one villager.

The distribution started at Datata Village in the morning before the two drove to ward one where they distributed the rice to villagers at Nkashe village.



Source - Byo24News

