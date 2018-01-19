Heal Zimbabwe riled by increase in human rights violations

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

Heal Zimbabwe Trust (HZT) has been riled by the increase in cases of politically motivated violence in some parts of the country.The trust said cases of violence are being recorded in both urban and rural areas and are both intra and inter party involving mainly MDC T and Zanu PF supporters.According to HZT, on 10 January 2018, Zanu PF members, in Zaka East ward 31, Obert Sunamisai, Doubt Chitokwani, Forgive Chitokwane and Kumbirai Chitokwane assaulted MDC-T member Amos Kumire accusing him of supporting MDC-T party."The incident took place after Sunamisai had summoned Kumire intending to give him fertilizer at his homestead. Upon arrival, Sunamisai then started accusing Kumire of supporting MDC-T and organizing unsanctioned meetings in the ward," said the trust.The trust said a dispute ensued between the two leading into an altercation. When Kumire tried to walk away, Sunamisai grabbed him and started assaulting him."Within moments, Sunamisai was joined by fellow Zanu PF members (Doubt Chitokwani, Forgive Chitokwane, Kumbirai) who in turn started assaulting Kumire who sustained serious injuries. The matter has been reported at Jerera police station but no arrests made so far," said the trust.The trust stated that the incident in Zaka is one among many cases of political violence being recorded countrywide.It said on 26 December 2017, two Zanu PF youth led by Zanu PF ward chairperson for ward 10, Marondera, Obadiah Chisango heavily assaulted four MDC-T youth at Mahusekwa Business centre in Marondera West ward 10."The Zanu PF youth accused the MDC-T youth of being "sell outs" and organizing unsanctioned meetings in the ward. On 02 January 2018, deadly clashes erupted near the MDC-T party headquarters in Harare between MDC-T youths and cellphone traders from Ximex complex. On 02 January 2018 again, intra-party violence broke out in Epworth among Zanu PF supporters. The members accused each other of parceling out land along factional lines. The violence left two minor children severely burnt after the house belonging to Kudakwashe Damson was petrol bombed," said the trust.Heal Zimbabwe said such demonstration of political intolerance is not only regrettable and unfortunate but have potential of compromising prospects for peace ahead of the 2018 elections if not addressed.The trust said implores political parties to reign in on errant supporters who perpetrate violence."Heal Zimbabwe also calls upon political parties in Zimbabwe to respect and enforce the Electoral Code of Conduct for Political Parties and Candidates, as it paves the way for a smooth electoral process that is devoid of violence," said the organisation."Police must also be swift in apprehending people implicated in violent activities. In pursuit of his clarion call on the need for peaceful elections, President Emmerson Mnangagwa must do everything possible to ensure that the call on the need for peace and tolerance ahead of the 2018 elections is strictly adhered to and followed religiously."