Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

MDC must lead by example in leadership transfer - Mliswa

by Stephen Jakes
19 Jan 2018 at 09:22hrs | Views
Norton Independent legislator Temba Mliswa has said the opposition MDC-T must lead by example through democratically transfer of power and leadership within itself.

The remarks come amid conflict among members of the party as to who will take over from the leader Morgan Tsvangirai who is currently battling cancer of the colon. Some opposition sections have called for his step down on health conditions.

"I suppose MDC being the largest opposition must lead by example in picking a leader. Does their Constitution not state that a leader must be elected at Congress and not handpicked? That's the only way they can show their democracy in a selection that is open to all and not just Vice Presidents," Mliswa said.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Comments

House to buy

Huawei p9lite

Dj dama p.a system for hire for any invents

turbo chargers

Huawei p9 lite

Mazda bongo truck ,2.2l diesel engine.mint condition

Vw passat 1.8 cv

Samsung s7 phone on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mugabe wanted Mnangagwa assassination to look like suicide

3 hrs ago | 1793 Views

Britain's female prime ministers sensible, says Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 810 Views

Sex workers bash peeping Tom

4 hrs ago | 1347 Views

Consumers raise concern over high levels of Service Charge

5 hrs ago | 456 Views

Bushiri arrest story an internet hoax

5 hrs ago | 1085 Views

Zimbabweans urged to rally behind Mnangagwa's 'coup' govt

7 hrs ago | 1494 Views

Former Zimbabwe expert appointed SABC COO - reports

7 hrs ago | 3349 Views

How to 'unsend' an accidental WhatsApp message

7 hrs ago | 3798 Views

Dabengwa named in new Eskom board

7 hrs ago | 3569 Views

Grace Mugabe's 3 supercars crash in Botswana, badly damaged

8 hrs ago | 12298 Views

Gutu threatening to derail MDC Alliance

8 hrs ago | 1137 Views

Mthwakazi threatens Mnangagwa's ZRP over rallies ban

8 hrs ago | 821 Views

Tsvangirai mourns Roy Bennett

8 hrs ago | 666 Views

Why did Rita Makarau resign from ZEC?

8 hrs ago | 1392 Views

Mushowe to meet his match in 2018 elections

8 hrs ago | 683 Views

Ex-CIO agent takes DG to court over dismissal

8 hrs ago | 1053 Views

'Bloody Zanu-PF, MDC primary elections loom'

8 hrs ago | 336 Views

Build Zimbabwe launches manifesto

8 hrs ago | 109 Views

Matebeles too alert to fall for the so called "New Era"

9 hrs ago | 522 Views

Overcoming Temptation

9 hrs ago | 241 Views

48 hour ultimatum for vendors, public transport operators

10 hrs ago | 1046 Views

Mugabe must apologise, says War vets

10 hrs ago | 1003 Views

Mnangagwa refuse to approve Mugabe's bloated entourage

10 hrs ago | 2315 Views

Banning MDC Alliance rally tragic

10 hrs ago | 1050 Views

Mphoko under corruption probe

10 hrs ago | 951 Views

Mnangagwa invites UN, EU

10 hrs ago | 1137 Views

Gutu, Biti tussle for Parliament seat

10 hrs ago | 724 Views

Mnangagwa buys Tsvangirai

10 hrs ago | 2606 Views

Sir Wicknell now a dad

10 hrs ago | 592 Views

'Zimbabwe to honour property rights'

10 hrs ago | 119 Views

Bosso chairmanship race takes a new twist

10 hrs ago | 344 Views

Mnangagwa's police ban MDC Alliance rally

10 hrs ago | 361 Views

'New Zimbabwe is coming'

10 hrs ago | 522 Views

Soldiers, police for vendors blitz

10 hrs ago | 374 Views

Mwazha pastor gets 11 years for rape

10 hrs ago | 421 Views

Doctors threaten to go on strike

10 hrs ago | 192 Views

Sangoma 'cures' cancer

10 hrs ago | 719 Views

'Tsvangirai risks a disgraceful exit'

10 hrs ago | 567 Views

Mzembi takes a rest from politics

13 hrs ago | 2330 Views

Dont blame Trump, blame African leaders!

14 hrs ago | 1293 Views

WATCH: 6 people burnt beyond recognition in kombi crash

14 hrs ago | 5390 Views

Cholera hits Zimbabwe, 4 die in Chegutu

15 hrs ago | 571 Views

Zanu PF youths call for Mohadi's wife's ouster

15 hrs ago | 5187 Views

Zimbabwe to honour property rights, says Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 1207 Views

Mnangagwa launches investment Policy

15 hrs ago | 1230 Views

Grace Mugabe Affidavits on use of cars by son

15 hrs ago | 2896 Views

UPDATE: Grace Mugabe's son detained at border post

15 hrs ago | 3974 Views

Zanu-PF finally drops 'pasi' slogans

16 hrs ago | 2354 Views

Chinamasa defends Obert Mpofu's wealth

16 hrs ago | 1768 Views

Govt reduces number of top cops to 11

16 hrs ago | 2476 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days