MDC must lead by example in leadership transfer - Mliswa

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

Norton Independent legislator Temba Mliswa has said the opposition MDC-T must lead by example through democratically transfer of power and leadership within itself.The remarks come amid conflict among members of the party as to who will take over from the leader Morgan Tsvangirai who is currently battling cancer of the colon. Some opposition sections have called for his step down on health conditions."I suppose MDC being the largest opposition must lead by example in picking a leader. Does their Constitution not state that a leader must be elected at Congress and not handpicked? That's the only way they can show their democracy in a selection that is open to all and not just Vice Presidents," Mliswa said.