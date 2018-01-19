Former deputy minister of education 'Tapela' dies

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

The former Deputy Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education and former Bulilima Mangwe Senator Addington Lutho Tapela is no more.He passed on this morning (19 Jan 2018) around 8am.Senator Tapela was a Methodist preacher and a legendary educationist. He was Head of Thekwane High School for many years.Between November 2005 and July 2013, Tapela was Senator for Bulilima Mangwe. He was MDC Matebeleland South Director of Elections from 2006-2011. In 2011 he was elected to the National Council.