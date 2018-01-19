Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Roy Bennett 'suffered a lot in his attempt to build a new Zimbabwe'

by Staff reporter
19 Jan 2018 at 10:33hrs | Views
Zimbabwe's main opposition, the Movement for Democratic Change party's deputy president Nelson Chamisa has described Roy Bennett's unexpected death in a helicopter crash in the US as "a big loss to the country's democratic struggle".

In an interview with News24, Chamisa said that Bennett's death was a huge blow to democracy, as the country was "on the brink of ushering in a new dispensation that he also suffered greatly to achieve".

Bennett and his wife Heather were among five people who were killed in a helicopter that went down in a mountainous rural area of northern Mexico.

The helicopter went down at about 18:00 on Wednesday near the Colorado state line.

"Roy suffered a lot [in his attempt] to build a new Zimbabwe. He is in the league of those who lost a lot under the [Robert] Mugabe regime. He lost his farm, friends and relatives. He saw it all," said Chamisa.

Chamisa said that the Morgan Tsvangirai led party would remember the late Bennett as a hero who fought fearlessly to build a new country that was based on "equality and respect".

"We remember a hero, a comrade and a stalwart. In Shona we say 'Pachedu' (we are there for each other). He was truly one of us... I know that many Zimbabweans would want to give Roy a heroes send off. It is unfortunate that he will not see the fruits of his work. We're truly devastated by his passing," said Chamisa.

Social media users took to Twitter to express their condolences to the Bennett family.

Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono shared a snippet of a Shona interview that the late Movement for Democratic Change leader had with 1st TV. .









Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - news24
More on: #Bennett, #MDC-T, #Dies

Comments

Huawei p9 lite

Huawei p9lite

House to buy

turbo chargers

Mazda bongo truck ,2.2l diesel engine.mint condition

Dj dama p.a system for hire for any invents

Vw passat 1.8 cv

Samsung s7 phone on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mugabe wanted Mnangagwa assassination to look like suicide

3 hrs ago | 1776 Views

Britain's female prime ministers sensible, says Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 802 Views

Sex workers bash peeping Tom

4 hrs ago | 1337 Views

Consumers raise concern over high levels of Service Charge

5 hrs ago | 455 Views

Bushiri arrest story an internet hoax

5 hrs ago | 1084 Views

Zimbabweans urged to rally behind Mnangagwa's 'coup' govt

7 hrs ago | 1491 Views

Former Zimbabwe expert appointed SABC COO - reports

7 hrs ago | 3342 Views

How to 'unsend' an accidental WhatsApp message

7 hrs ago | 3795 Views

Dabengwa named in new Eskom board

7 hrs ago | 3567 Views

Grace Mugabe's 3 supercars crash in Botswana, badly damaged

8 hrs ago | 12279 Views

Gutu threatening to derail MDC Alliance

8 hrs ago | 1136 Views

Mthwakazi threatens Mnangagwa's ZRP over rallies ban

8 hrs ago | 821 Views

Tsvangirai mourns Roy Bennett

8 hrs ago | 665 Views

Why did Rita Makarau resign from ZEC?

8 hrs ago | 1388 Views

Mushowe to meet his match in 2018 elections

8 hrs ago | 682 Views

Ex-CIO agent takes DG to court over dismissal

8 hrs ago | 1053 Views

'Bloody Zanu-PF, MDC primary elections loom'

8 hrs ago | 336 Views

Build Zimbabwe launches manifesto

8 hrs ago | 109 Views

Matebeles too alert to fall for the so called "New Era"

9 hrs ago | 522 Views

Overcoming Temptation

9 hrs ago | 241 Views

48 hour ultimatum for vendors, public transport operators

9 hrs ago | 1045 Views

Mugabe must apologise, says War vets

10 hrs ago | 1002 Views

Mnangagwa refuse to approve Mugabe's bloated entourage

10 hrs ago | 2314 Views

Banning MDC Alliance rally tragic

10 hrs ago | 1049 Views

Mphoko under corruption probe

10 hrs ago | 951 Views

Mnangagwa invites UN, EU

10 hrs ago | 1136 Views

Gutu, Biti tussle for Parliament seat

10 hrs ago | 724 Views

Mnangagwa buys Tsvangirai

10 hrs ago | 2606 Views

Sir Wicknell now a dad

10 hrs ago | 591 Views

'Zimbabwe to honour property rights'

10 hrs ago | 119 Views

Bosso chairmanship race takes a new twist

10 hrs ago | 341 Views

Mnangagwa's police ban MDC Alliance rally

10 hrs ago | 361 Views

'New Zimbabwe is coming'

10 hrs ago | 521 Views

Soldiers, police for vendors blitz

10 hrs ago | 374 Views

Mwazha pastor gets 11 years for rape

10 hrs ago | 421 Views

Doctors threaten to go on strike

10 hrs ago | 192 Views

Sangoma 'cures' cancer

10 hrs ago | 715 Views

'Tsvangirai risks a disgraceful exit'

10 hrs ago | 566 Views

Mzembi takes a rest from politics

13 hrs ago | 2330 Views

Dont blame Trump, blame African leaders!

14 hrs ago | 1293 Views

WATCH: 6 people burnt beyond recognition in kombi crash

14 hrs ago | 5389 Views

Cholera hits Zimbabwe, 4 die in Chegutu

15 hrs ago | 571 Views

Zanu PF youths call for Mohadi's wife's ouster

15 hrs ago | 5187 Views

Zimbabwe to honour property rights, says Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 1207 Views

Mnangagwa launches investment Policy

15 hrs ago | 1230 Views

Grace Mugabe Affidavits on use of cars by son

15 hrs ago | 2896 Views

UPDATE: Grace Mugabe's son detained at border post

15 hrs ago | 3972 Views

Zanu-PF finally drops 'pasi' slogans

15 hrs ago | 2354 Views

Chinamasa defends Obert Mpofu's wealth

16 hrs ago | 1766 Views

Govt reduces number of top cops to 11

16 hrs ago | 2476 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days