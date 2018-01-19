Roy Bennett 'suffered a lot in his attempt to build a new Zimbabwe'

News / National

by Staff reporter

Sad news. Roy Bennet and his wife have died in a helicopter accident in Canada. May his soul Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/0DqJrS7p2R — Hopewell Chin'ono (@daddyhope) January 18, 2018

I met Roy Bennet sometime in 2013 in SA. Quiet a pleasant chap from the few formal exchanges we had. You could tell from his passion that he had a desire to come back home to Zim. I am saddened by the news of his death and that of his wife. May his soul RIP & family be comforted — Tirivashe Mundondo (@tcmundondo) January 18, 2018

We have just received terrible news that MDC stalwart Roy Bennet and his wife were involved in a helicopter accident in Canada. We are in shock! #zimbabwe @mdczimbabwe pic.twitter.com/1uzkZTh1jk — MDC Alliance (@mdc_ally) January 18, 2018

Saddened to hear the tragic news about Roy Bennet and wife's involvement in a helicopter accident in Canada. MHSRIP. He was a good man. Rest in peace 'Pachedu' pic.twitter.com/pMcrDB5Jjf — Lloyd Msipa (@LloydMsipa) January 18, 2018

The late Roy Bennet was a victim of reverse racism. — Believe Citizen (@BelieveCitizen) January 18, 2018

Zimbabwe's main opposition, the Movement for Democratic Change party's deputy president Nelson Chamisa has described Roy Bennett's unexpected death in a helicopter crash in the US as "a big loss to the country's democratic struggle".In an interview with News24, Chamisa said that Bennett's death was a huge blow to democracy, as the country was "on the brink of ushering in a new dispensation that he also suffered greatly to achieve".Bennett and his wife Heather were among five people who were killed in a helicopter that went down in a mountainous rural area of northern Mexico.The helicopter went down at about 18:00 on Wednesday near the Colorado state line."Roy suffered a lot [in his attempt] to build a new Zimbabwe. He is in the league of those who lost a lot under the [Robert] Mugabe regime. He lost his farm, friends and relatives. He saw it all," said Chamisa.Chamisa said that the Morgan Tsvangirai led party would remember the late Bennett as a hero who fought fearlessly to build a new country that was based on "equality and respect"."We remember a hero, a comrade and a stalwart. In Shona we say 'Pachedu' (we are there for each other). He was truly one of us... I know that many Zimbabweans would want to give Roy a heroes send off. It is unfortunate that he will not see the fruits of his work. We're truly devastated by his passing," said Chamisa.Social media users took to Twitter to express their condolences to the Bennett family.Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono shared a snippet of a Shona interview that the late Movement for Democratic Change leader had with 1st TV. .