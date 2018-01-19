Roy Bennett 'suffered a lot in his attempt to build a new Zimbabwe'
In an interview with News24, Chamisa said that Bennett's death was a huge blow to democracy, as the country was "on the brink of ushering in a new dispensation that he also suffered greatly to achieve".
Bennett and his wife Heather were among five people who were killed in a helicopter that went down in a mountainous rural area of northern Mexico.
The helicopter went down at about 18:00 on Wednesday near the Colorado state line.
"Roy suffered a lot [in his attempt] to build a new Zimbabwe. He is in the league of those who lost a lot under the [Robert] Mugabe regime. He lost his farm, friends and relatives. He saw it all," said Chamisa.
Chamisa said that the Morgan Tsvangirai led party would remember the late Bennett as a hero who fought fearlessly to build a new country that was based on "equality and respect".
Social media users took to Twitter to express their condolences to the Bennett family.
Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono shared a snippet of a Shona interview that the late Movement for Democratic Change leader had with 1st TV. .
Sad news. Roy Bennet and his wife have died in a helicopter accident in Canada. May his soul Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/0DqJrS7p2R— Hopewell Chin'ono (@daddyhope) January 18, 2018
I met Roy Bennet sometime in 2013 in SA. Quiet a pleasant chap from the few formal exchanges we had. You could tell from his passion that he had a desire to come back home to Zim. I am saddened by the news of his death and that of his wife. May his soul RIP & family be comforted— Tirivashe Mundondo (@tcmundondo) January 18, 2018
We have just received terrible news that MDC stalwart Roy Bennet and his wife were involved in a helicopter accident in Canada. We are in shock! #zimbabwe @mdczimbabwe pic.twitter.com/1uzkZTh1jk— MDC Alliance (@mdc_ally) January 18, 2018
Saddened to hear the tragic news about Roy Bennet and wife's involvement in a helicopter accident in Canada. MHSRIP. He was a good man. Rest in peace 'Pachedu' pic.twitter.com/pMcrDB5Jjf— Lloyd Msipa (@LloydMsipa) January 18, 2018
The late Roy Bennet was a victim of reverse racism.— Believe Citizen (@BelieveCitizen) January 18, 2018