PDZ bemoans govt's misplaced priorities by giving chiefs expensive cars

Progressive Democrats Zimbabwe leader Barbara Nyagomo has bemoaned the misplaced priorities by the ruling party Zanu PF government which saw it giving traditional leaders expensive cars while there are a lot of needy institutions which are of national benefit.President Emmerson Mnangagwa handed over the twin cab cars to the Chiefs."Zanu PF spends Money on buying New cars for 226 Chiefs in Zimbabwe.Its Elections time mayiziva. Most of them will need drivers, All Chiefs will get free fuel and don't pay at Toll Gates," Nyagomo."Meanwhile in Zimbabwe we have 59 Districts. Each District has a hospital and Clinics.We have a critical shortage of medicines and Ambulances AND this is your priority Mr President. Cry my beloved country."